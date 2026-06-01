First Lady Stein, Joined by Governor Stein and Assistant Commissioner French, Showcases North Carolina’s Vibrant Wine Agricultural Industry

Today First Lady Anna Stein, joined by Governor Josh Stein and Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Joe French, visited Surry County to spotlight North Carolina’s history of agricultural excellence in the grape and wine industry.

“Tourism is very important to the economic vitality of our rural communities, and the wine industry is one of our state’s strongest rural industries,” said First Lady Anna Stein. “Rural communities are where the majority of our state’s small- and medium-sized producers operate as family-owned agricultural businesses, helping drive tourism year-round. We can support our rural communities by supporting our local grape growers and wine producers.”

“Nearly one million people visit our vineyards each year to enjoy the distinct character and flavor of North Carolina wine. This industry is integral to the state’s agriculture, tourism, and small-business growth,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I encourage my fellow North Carolinians and other visitors to rediscover this summer the excellent vineyards and wineries that make North Carolina unforgettable.”

“North Carolina’s wine and grape industry exemplify how agriculture drives economic growth in communities across our state through food and wine production and agritourism,” said Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Joe French. “North Carolina farms, wineries and other agritourism venues provide great opportunities to connect with the land and the farmers producing crops we all enjoy. Now is a great time to get out and explore North Carolina wineries and other agritourism sites.”

“Over the last two decades, North Carolina’s wine industry has experienced extraordinary growth — not only in the number of wineries and vineyards across the state, but in the overall quality and recognition of the wines being produced,” said Nicole Chesney, Executive Director of the North Carolina Wine & Grape Council. “Today, North Carolina wines are earning national and international awards, attracting visitors from across the country, and helping position our state as a serious and exciting wine destination. This industry is a testament to the innovation, resilience, and dedication of our growers and producers.”

“Our wineries reflect so many of the elements that make North Carolina travel irresistible,” said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC. “The vineyard settings are strikingly beautiful. The wines, which are increasingly recognized for their quality, are the product of agricultural innovation and winemaker craft. Beyond the sensory pleasures of a winery visit, travelers savor the welcoming warmth that lies at the heart of hospitality at its finest.”

During the group’s tour in Surry County, the First Lady and the Governor made several stops to explore the educational programs and vineyards that make up North Carolina’s vibrant wine industry. The group first toured Surry County Community College’s Shelton-Badget NC Center for Viticulture and Enology to learn more about how the center is training students pursuing careers in viticulture, enology, hospitality, and fermentation. SBVE is the only two-year college degree program with a vineyard and a winery on the Eastern Seaboard. The group then visited several vineyards and wineries, each with distinct character and a deep connection to the surrounding communities, including Shelton Vineyards, Haze Gray Vineyards, and Childress Vineyards & Winery.

North Carolina is the 10th largest producer of wine in the country; the industry supports more than 45,000 jobs and contributes more than $7 billion to the state’s economy. The state has seven unique wine grape-growing regions known as American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs, in the piedmont and mountain regions.

First Lady Stein understands the importance of tourism for the economic vitality of the state’s rural communities. She travels all over the state to promote rural tourism by showcasing North Carolina’s unique natural, cultural, and culinary treasures and the people who make the state such a welcoming environment for visitors. Over the coming months, she will be highlighting all seven AVAs to showcase North Carolina’s rich viticultural heritage and to encourage more tourism for these vibrant communities. Today’s stop in the Yadkin Valley is the first.

Earlier this month, Governor Stein announced that North Carolina set a record for tourist spending in 2025, with travelers spending more than $37.2 billion on trips to and within the state, surpassing the previous record of $36.7 billion set in 2024. As a result of visitor spending, state and local governments saw tax revenues of more than $2.7 billion. North Carolina ranks No. 7 in domestic visitation behind California, Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. In addition to 2025’s spending by domestic travelers, North Carolina also saw spending of more than $1.1 billion from international markets.

Governor Stein is committed to encouraging folks to rediscover what makes North Carolina unforgettable. In February, Governor Stein visited several of North Carolina’s six ski resorts to highlight the mountains that make North Carolina the Winter Capital of the South. The state’s ski industry generates more than $244 million annually and attracts more than 780,000 visitors each year. Last year, Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein launched the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative to encourage travel to western North Carolina to spark local economies. In March, Governor Stein released his third Hurricane Helene recovery state budget proposal that includes funds to support and revitalize western North Carolina’s tourism program.

Governor Stein has long supported apprenticeship models, like the one at Surry Community College, that create more pathways to high-demand careers. Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for FY 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by expanding job and career opportunities. The Governor’s budget funds youth apprenticeship programs through NC Career Launch, supports apprenticeships in state government, and provides work-based learning grants to small businesses. His budget would increase funding for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs tailored to high-demand sectors across the state, including in construction, advanced manufacturing, small business, aviation, health care, state government, and rural communities. Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the 2026 Top State for Workforce Development, recognizing the state for a variety of initiatives, including its strong apprenticeship and workforce programs.