Aircraft Battery Market Set for Rapid Growth, Demand, Scope, Size, Share, Forecast 2033 | Boeing, Airbus, EnerSys

Advancements in battery technology, increased air traffic, growth in the adoption of lightweight, high-performance energy storage solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Aircraft Battery Market ,by Battery Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Cadmium Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Solid-State Battery), by Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Application (Auxiliary Power Unit, Emergency Power, Propulsion, Others)" The aircraft battery market size was valued at $531.86 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2012.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5500 The aircraft battery market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, sustainability goals, and increasing demand for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft. A key trend is the shift toward high-energy-density batteries, particularly lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, which offer improved performance, safety, and longer flight endurance. Manufacturers are investing in lightweight and high-efficiency battery solutions to enhance aircraft range and reduce overall weight. For instance, In January 2025, Electra partnered with Hunch Mobility to explore hybrid-electric aircraft solutions for India, focusing on the EL9's capabilities to serve congested routes efficiently. This partnership aims to enhance regional air mobility with advanced aircraft battery industry , enabling longer flight endurance, reduced emissions, and improved operational efficiency in urban and high-traffic areas.Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems. As the aviation industry moves toward reducing carbon emissions, airlines and aircraft manufacturers are integrating advanced battery technologies to support cleaner and more efficient air travel. Urban air mobility (UAM) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also fueling demand for high-performance battery systems that enable extended flight times and fast charging capabilities. For instance, in November 2024, EHang Holdings launched a UAM Hub featuring high-energy solid-state battery technology at Luogang Central Park, Hefei, strengthening Urban Air Mobility (UAM) infrastructure.In addition, the aircraft battery market growth is driven by increasing demand for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, advancements in battery technology, and rising air passenger traffic. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are focusing on fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, leading to a higher adoption of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries. For instance, in January 2025, Electra partnered with Hunch Mobility to explore hybrid-electric aircraft solutions for India, focusing on the EL9's capabilities to serve congested routes efficiently. This collaboration aims to enhance regional air mobility with advanced aircraft battery market trends, enabling longer flight endurance, reduced emissions, and improved operational efficiency in urban and high-traffic areas.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/503c1663b15c11a02ebd613f9d7da14e Furthermore, growing investments in urban air mobility (UAM), including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, are boosting market expansion. The rising military expenditure on advanced aircraft systems and the need for reliable power sources for avionics and emergency backup further contribute to demand. For instance, in November 2024, EHang has successfully completed eVTOL test flights using solid-state lithium batteries, marking a significant step toward advancing electric aviation. This achievement aligns with the company's objective of enhancing energy efficiency, flight safety, and battery performance for urban air mobility solutions. Solid-state lithium batteries offer higher energy density, faster charging, and improved thermal stability, making them a crucial innovation for the future of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Moreover, increase in research and development efforts to improve battery lifespan, safety, and performance in extreme conditions are strengthening adoption. As the aerospace industry shifts toward electrification, the aircraft battery market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.By sales channel, the OEM segment attained the highest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to increase in production of commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are integrating advanced battery technologies, such as lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, to enhance energy efficiency, reduce weight, and improve overall performance. The growing demand for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft has further fueled OEM sales, as airlines and defense organizations seek modern, high-performance power solutions. Stringent safety regulations and industry standards require aircraft to be equipped with reliable and durable batteries, reinforcing the dominance of the OEM segment in the aircraft battery market share.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5500 By application, the auxiliary power unit segment attained the highest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to growing demand for reliable onboard power solutions. APUs play a crucial role in providing electrical power for essential aircraft functions, including avionics, lighting, and climate control, especially when the main engines are inactive. The increasing adoption of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries has improved APU efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Rise in air traffic, fleet expansion, and advancements in electric and hybrid aircraft have further boosted demand for high-performance APU batteries, solidifying the segment's dominance in the market.Key Findings of the StudyBy on battery type, the lithium-ion battery segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By aircraft type, the fixed-wing segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming future.By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to lead the market.By application, the emergency power unit segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth from 2023-2032 in aircraft battery market analysis.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the aircraft battery market forecast period.The key players operating in the global aircraft battery industry include with Airbus SE, Bae Systems plc, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, Embraer SA, and Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. These players are adopting strategies such as contracts, agreements, and acquisitions to improve their market positioning.Similar Reports:Aircraft Accessory Gearbox Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-accessory-gearbox-market-A09205 Aircraft Propeller System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-propeller-system-market-A07750 Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-thrust-reverser-market-A08441

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