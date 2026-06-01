Victoria Targblor, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Cultural Wellness, Heritage and Community Empowerment

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospital Chaplain, Cultural Wellness & Ethnic Art Educator, and Multimedia Folklorist Integrates Psychology, Theology, and Design to Help Communities Reclaim Identity Through Art, Story, and RitualScranton, Pennsylvania — Victoria “Mitzy” Targblor is a Cultural Wellness & Ethnic Art Educator and Multimedia Folklorist whose work uniquely bridges healing, heritage, and visual storytelling. With a multidisciplinary background that spans psychology, theology, studio art, and media design, she has built a career dedicated to helping individuals and communities reconnect with cultural memory through creative expression, spiritual care, and education.A graduate of Full Sail University with a Master of Fine Arts in Media Design, Victoria also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Studio Art from Spelman College and a Master of Divinity with a specialization in Pastoral Care from McAfee School of Theology at Mercer University. Over the past eight years, she has cultivated a professional practice that integrates strategic communications, community arts education, and spiritual care, positioning her as a leader in culturally responsive healing and storytelling.Currently, Victoria serves as a Hospital Chaplain with Geisinger, where she provides spiritual care, emotional support, and advocacy for patients and families during moments of crisis and transition. In this role, she offers compassionate guidance that centers dignity, empathy, and presence, helping individuals navigate some of life’s most vulnerable experiences.Before her chaplaincy work, Victoria served as a Graphic Design Instructor at Diné College, where she supported Native students through culturally grounded curriculum development. Her teaching emphasized Indigenous visual storytelling and digital media, empowering students to express identity through art while preserving cultural narratives in contemporary formats. Her broader educational background also includes K–12 art instruction and international teaching in psychology and design, where she combined traditional artistic methods—such as fiber arts and ethnic pattern design—with modern multimedia tools.Through these experiences, Victoria has consistently worked to elevate underrepresented voices and ensure that cultural knowledge is preserved, honored, and shared across generations. Her approach to education and creative practice reflects a deep commitment to accessibility, representation, and healing through artistic expression.Victoria is also the Founder of A Mother of Colour, a multimedia platform dedicated to amplifying the stories of women of colour through narrative, design, and digital media. In addition, she is the creator of National Write Your Story Day, a nationally recognized initiative that encourages storytelling as a tool for empowerment and healing. The initiative has been featured on Good Morning America and in TIME, further expanding its reach and impact across communities.Guided by a mission to give voice to the voiceless, Victoria’s work extends across multiple domains, including diversity and cultural education, chaplaincy, advocacy for individuals with disabilities, and community-based art practice. Her creative and spiritual leadership reflects a holistic understanding of healing—one that integrates emotional, cultural, and artistic dimensions of human experience.Victoria attributes her success mostly to her mother, who played a central role in shaping her worldview and professional foundation. She credits her mother with teaching her essential life lessons about independence, resilience, and navigating complex environments with awareness and intention. While she acknowledges that her mother could be difficult at times, she reflects that much of the guidance she received has proven deeply valuable in shaping her life and career.Her mother also instilled in her the importance of networking, maintaining strong professional relationships, and never burning bridges. These principles have become foundational to Victoria’s approach to both personal and professional life. She continues to carry this wisdom with gratitude, recognizing it as a lasting influence on how she builds connections and navigates her career.In addition, Victoria credits her faith as a grounding force that shapes her values, sense of purpose, and commitment to service. She views faith as an essential part of her identity, guiding her through both challenges and opportunities.The best career advice Victoria has ever received also came from her mother, who taught her how to carry herself with confidence and professionalism, adapt to diverse environments, and build meaningful, lasting networks. Most importantly, she emphasized the importance of maintaining relationships and avoiding decisions that could limit future opportunities. This guidance continues to influence Victoria’s leadership style, encouraging her to lead with integrity, respect, and a long-term perspective.For young women entering her field, Victoria emphasizes the importance of authenticity. She encourages them to remain true to themselves and resist external pressures to conform. In her view, individuals should “set the temperature” in any environment they enter rather than allow themselves to be shaped by it. She believes that embracing one’s identity and walking confidently in personal power is essential for both professional success and meaningful impact.Victoria also acknowledges one of the biggest challenges in her field as maintaining authenticity in environments that often encourage conformity. While it can be tempting to follow trends or mirror others, she believes the greatest opportunity lies in staying grounded in one’s values and identity. Authenticity, she notes, is not only a personal strength but also a professional asset that builds trust, credibility, and lasting influence.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Victoria is a daughter, wife, and mother. Her son, Genesis, remains the heartbeat of her purpose, shaping the intention behind everything she creates and shares. Her personal life is deeply intertwined with her creative mission, rooted in love for family, culture, and community.Through her teaching, speaking, design work, and her craft line Kenfolk by Carolyn, Victoria “Mitzy” Targblor continues to center transformation through art, healing through heritage, and education that speaks to the soul—building bridges between memory, identity, and creative expression.Learn More about Victoria “Mitzy” Targblor:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/victoria-targblor or through her website, https://www.amotherofcolour.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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