B & C Industrial Products Marks 25 Years Supplying Casters, Storage, Material Handling Equipment from Garrett, Indiana

Indiana-based B & C Industrial Products celebrates 25 years, growing from a supplier into a U.S. provider of casters, storage, safety, and handling products.

GARRETT, IN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GARRETT, Indiana, May 27, 2026 -- B & C Industrial Products, Inc., a second-generation family-owned supplier of casters , storage systems, safety products, and material handling equipment, is marking 25 years of service and steady growth in the industrial supply industry.From Humble Beginnings to Nationwide ReachFounded in 1998 by Bob and Carol Hansen, B & C Industrial Products began as a home-based operation focused on caster inventory and customer support. Working from their home and storage shed, the founders built the company around responsive service and dependable product availability.In 2000, Brian Hansen joined the business after gaining outside industry experience as a branch manager in the power transmission field. As demand grew, the company moved into its first office and warehouse facility in 2001. Brian Hansen later purchased the company in 2007 and continued expanding operations and staffing.In 2012, B & C Industrial Products relocated to its current 20,000-square-foot headquarters in Garrett, Indiana. Today, the company serves customers across the United States through its in-stock inventory and online catalog.Expanding Product Inventory and Nationwide SupportB & C Industrial Products supplies a broad range of industrial products used in warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution operations. Its inventory includes assembled casters and caster components, pallet racking systems , pallet jacks, stackers, warehouse storage products, safety equipment, and material handling solutions designed to support daily operational needs.The company currently maintains millions of dollars in inventory at its Garrett, Indiana facility, allowing many products to remain available for prompt shipment. According to company leadership, maintaining in-stock inventory continues to be an important part of supporting customers facing operational deadlines and equipment replacement needs.Caster assembly is performed in-house at the company's Garrett facility, allowing custom configurations and quicker turnaround on assembled caster orders."Customers are often balancing tight schedules, equipment maintenance, and warehouse demands at the same time," said Brian Hansen, owner of B & C Industrial Products. "Keeping inventory available and helping customers get products delivered efficiently remains a major focus for the company."B & C Industrial Products serves customers throughout the United States through its online catalog and nationwide shipping network. The company supports its national customer base with a dedicated team of outside and inside sales representatives, with direct regional coverage across northern Indiana, western Ohio, and southern Michigan, and offers local delivery service throughout Northeast Indiana for customers requiring same-region support.Industry Recognition and Customer ServiceB & C Industrial Products has received recognition from manufacturing partners for its service and operational support within the material handling industry, including awards such as the Vestil Manufacturing Top Performer recognition and the Adrian's Safety Solutions Material Handling Dealer of the Year.According to the company, these recognitions reflect its continued focus on customer support, product availability, and responsive service for industrial and warehouse operations.The company's business model continues to center on long-term customer relationships and direct support, with a mission of providing product guidance and practical solutions for customers managing warehousing, manufacturing, storage, and material handling operations."Customers often need reliable information and timely support when equipment or operational issues arise," Hansen said. "The company's focus has remained consistent over the years, helping customers identify suitable products and supporting them throughout the purchasing process."Looking AheadB & C Industrial Products plans to continue expanding its product catalog and online ordering capabilities in the months ahead, with additional product lines scheduled for introduction later this year to further support the evolving needs of industrial and warehouse customers.About B & C Industrial Products, Inc.B & C Industrial Products, Inc. supports warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution operations nationwide from its Garrett, Indiana headquarters. The company supplies material handling, storage, caster, and workplace safety products to industrial and commercial customers across the United States. More information is available at bandcip.com.Media Contact1120 Fuller Drive Garrett, IN 46738Email: esales@bandcip.com

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