Influential Women Spotlights: Isha Arora, Vice President at Coherent Corp. and Corporate FP&A Leader

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Enterprise Strategy, Finance Transformation, and AI-Enabled Decision-Making Across Global Technology Organizations While Championing Mentorship, Diversity, and Women in LeadershipSanta Clara, California — Isha Arora serves as Vice President at Coherent Corp., where she leads Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), enterprise strategy, finance AI initiatives, price improvement programs, M&A analytics, SG&A performance, and enterprise cost efficiency. She is widely recognized for her ability to translate complex financial and operational data into clear, actionable insights that support executive decision-making and enable sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term value creation.In her role, Isha partners closely with senior leadership across the organization to shape strategic direction, optimize financial performance, and drive transformation initiatives across global business functions. Her leadership spans critical enterprise priorities, including cost structure optimization, pricing strategy enhancement, and data-driven financial planning, positioning finance as a core enabler of business growth and competitive advantage.Originally from a small town in India, Isha began her professional journey as an engineer. Early in her career, she developed a strong foundation in analytical thinking, problem-solving, and technical rigor, paired with a deep curiosity about how organizations make strategic decisions and achieve financial growth. This curiosity eventually inspired her transition into finance, leading her to pursue an MBA in Finance from the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.Following her academic journey, Isha built a distinguished career in the semiconductor and technology sectors, holding leadership roles at Synaptics Incorporated and Lumentum before stepping into her current executive position at Coherent Corp. Across each role, she has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to bridge technical understanding with financial strategy, enabling organizations to make more informed, forward-looking business decisions.Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Isha is a passionate advocate for mentorship, diversity, and the advancement of women in technology and finance. She actively participates in industry forums and leadership events, including the GSA WISH Conference and International Women’s History Month celebrations hosted by the City of Milpitas. Through these platforms, she contributes to conversations on leadership, inclusion, and the evolving role of finance and technology in shaping the future of global business.Throughout her career, Isha has been recognized for building high-performing teams, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and delivering measurable enterprise impact. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in vision, resilience, and insight—qualities she believes are essential for transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring others to aim higher.Resilience, determination, and purpose have defined Isha’s journey and continue to guide her life and career. She attributes her success not only to her own efforts, but also to the sacrifices her parents made, the unwavering belief they had in her, and the support of her sisters, who shared both her struggles and her dreams.Having lost her father at a young age and growing up in a large joint family in India, Isha was often exposed to societal expectations that limited girls’ potential. As the middle child of three sisters, she quietly carried a determination to prove that belief wrong. Her sisters, each navigating their own challenges, inspired her, challenged her, and reminded her that resilience could be cultivated together. The journey was not always easy—there were days weighed down by grief, moments of doubt, and times when her focus faltered.What sustained her was her parents’ conviction in the power of education and hard work. Isha sought to honor her father’s memory and her mother’s steadfast support and guidance, ensuring their sacrifices were not in vain. Each challenge became a lesson in perseverance, and each setback an opportunity to grow stronger and wiser.These experiences shaped her belief that success is not only personal achievement, but also about transforming adversity into strength, honoring those who believe in you, and using one’s journey to uplift others. They instilled in her the courage to step into new environments, the confidence to speak up even when uncertain, and the determination to create impact beyond herself.Today, resilience, purpose, and determination continue to shape every decision Isha makes, every challenge she embraces, and every opportunity she pursues. They remind her that even in the most difficult moments, there is always the ability to rise, transform obstacles into growth, and build a meaningful legacy.The best career advice Isha has ever received is centered on five key principles:First, to be the person who fixes the hard problems, not the safe ones. She believes real impact comes from addressing complex, high-stakes challenges that others may avoid.Second, that your network is your net worth. For her, meaningful relationships built on trust and authenticity are more powerful than credentials alone.Third, to say “yes” strategically—choosing opportunities that offer meaningful growth rather than simply convenience or comfort.Fourth, to master your story, ensuring she can clearly communicate her impact, experiences, and vision, rather than allowing achievements to speak for themselves.Fifth, to work on oneself harder than the job itself, recognizing that personal growth in skills, resilience, and emotional intelligence drives long-term career success.When it comes to advice for young women entering her industry, Isha emphasizes the importance of believing in their voice and confidently using it in every room they enter. Early in her career, she often hesitated to speak up, but learned that her perspective added real value. She encourages women not to wait until they feel fully ready, but to contribute with confidence and set boundaries when needed.Isha also stresses the importance of mentors and sponsors, stepping outside comfort zones, and embracing opportunities that challenge growth. Surrounding oneself with diverse perspectives, she believes, leads to stronger decisions and better outcomes. Just as importantly, she encourages women to support and uplift one another, creating stronger and more inclusive environments.Regarding her field, Isha identifies both challenges and opportunities in integrating teams after acquisitions, leveraging AI and automation to improve processes, and driving strategic growth through operational transformation. She notes that volatility, data-driven decision-making, and cross-functional alignment are increasingly critical to success.Finally, the values that guide her work and life are authenticity, perseverance, integrity, mentorship, diversity of thought, and disciplined execution. These principles continue to shape how she leads, supports others, and creates meaningful impact both professionally and personally.On a personal level, Isha is an avid Formula 1 fan and enjoys board games, Pilates, and a variety of creative hobbies, including candle making, latte art, painting, and baking. Above all, she values spending quality time with her family, often enjoying simple moments together in everyday life.Her favorite quote remains: “The climb prepares you for the summit.” — Craig RivettLearn More about Isha Arora:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Isha-Arora Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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