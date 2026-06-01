Influential Women Profiles: Simmi Bath-Hydzik, Global Human Resources Executive and Strategic Advisor

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 30+ Years of Experience in Organizational Design, Talent Strategy, Executive Coaching, and HR Transformation to Help Companies Drive Growth Through People and CultureBellevue, Washington — Simmi Bath-Hydzik is a globally recognized Human Resources executive and strategic advisor whose career spans more than three decades of transformational leadership across Fortune 50 companies and high-growth technology organizations. Known for her strategic insight, empathetic leadership style, and ability to align people strategy with business performance, Simmi has become a trusted advisor to executives navigating organizational growth, change, and innovation.Throughout her accomplished career, Simmi has specialized in organizational design, talent strategy, executive coaching, employee success, and large-scale HR transformation initiatives. She has worked closely with C-suite leaders to build high-performing cultures that foster agility, collaboration, and long-term business success.Her impressive professional journey includes leadership roles at some of the world’s most influential companies, including Salesforce, Tableau, Amazon, LivePerson, and Microsoft. Most recently, Simmi served as Vice President of Employee Success at Salesforce, where she led HR strategy for global Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Real Estate, and Corporate Services teams. She also served as Chief of Staff to the company’s Chief People Officer, helping guide enterprise-wide organizational initiatives and leadership strategies.During her tenure at Salesforce, Simmi played a key role in shaping organizational structures, developing high-performing HR teams, and implementing employee engagement initiatives designed to support innovation and scalable growth. Her leadership extended to major organizational redesigns and M&A integrations, where she successfully balanced operational excellence with a strong focus on employee experience.Today, Simmi has launched her own consulting and advisory practice, where she partners with CEOs, CHROs, and emerging organizations seeking to optimize their HR operations, organizational design, and talent strategies. Through her advisory work, she helps leaders strengthen their teams, improve organizational effectiveness, and create workplace cultures that support both performance and well-being.Simmi attributes much of her success to curiosity and a willingness to embrace opportunities, even when they felt intimidating. She believes that growth often comes from stepping outside of one’s comfort zone and remaining open to learning throughout every stage of a career.“The best advice I’ve ever received is to be yourself and stay humble,” says Simmi. “Humility is one of the most important qualities a leader can have because it allows you to continue learning, listening, and growing.”She also encourages young women entering the Human Resources and leadership fields to pursue mentorship opportunities and remain curious about new experiences. According to Simmi, confidence is built through taking chances, asking thoughtful questions, and learning from others who have navigated similar paths.As organizations continue to evolve in an increasingly complex business landscape, Simmi believes the greatest opportunities within Human Resources lie in organizational transformation and redesign. Many companies, particularly smaller and growing businesses, benefit from expert guidance in building scalable structures, developing talent strategies, and strengthening leadership capabilities.Outside of her professional work, Simmi enjoys international travel, spending quality time with family and friends, and exploring her passion for fashion. She believes professional achievement and personal fulfillment are deeply connected and strives to bring balance, curiosity, and authenticity into every aspect of her life and leadership.Learn More about Simmi Bath-Hydzik:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/simmi-bath-hydzik Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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