Hive & Colony Unveils Expanded King of Prussia Showroom

Hive & Colony Custom Jacket Lining Hive & Colony King of Prussia Suit Selection Hive & Colony King of Prussia Featuring Jazz Musicians

Grand reopening celebration featured live jazz music, menswear influencer Sabir Peele, and introduces immersive brand experiences

This new showroom reflects our commitment to creating an immersive, personal, and responsive shopping environment to enhance the bespoke experience.” — Marianella Mace

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive & Colony, the custom menswear brand redefining modern tailoring through personalization and technology, today announced the grand reopening of its King of Prussia showroom in a new centralized location at King of Prussia Mall. Situated adjacent to Netflix House and Neiman Marcus, directly across from the Marketplace, the new showroom represents an expanded footprint designed to elevate the client experience and strengthen the brand’s presence in the Philadelphia market.

The re-opening marks a new chapter for Hive & Colony at King of Prussia, where the brand has maintained a presence since first opening in September 2020. The relocated showroom serves as an expansion for Hive & Colony’s offering of custom suits in Philadelphia, offering a more centralized and highly visible location within the mall.

The larger-format showroom has enabled Hive & Colony to integrate a fully functioning tailoring space within the store, streamlining the journey from measurement to finished garment for clients across the greater Philadelphia region. By bringing these amenities on-site, the brand aims to enhance personalization, improve responsiveness, and create a more seamless bespoke experience.

“King of Prussia has been an important market for Hive & Colony since we first opened here in 2020, making this next chapter especially meaningful for our team,” said Marianella Mace, Chief Marketing Officer of Hive & Colony. “This new showroom reflects how we continue to evolve alongside our clients, creating an environment that feels more immersive, personal, and responsive. We’re excited to introduce a format that not only enhances the bespoke experience but also allows us to thoughtfully expand how we deliver service.”

To celebrate, Hive & Colony hosted an immersive grand reopening event featuring a live jazz performance with musicians performing two 45-minute sets throughout the evening. Guests also enjoyed a live DJ, cocktails, and light bites while exploring the showroom’s bespoke offerings.

Men’s stylist and founder of Men’s Style Pro, Sabir Peele was on-site to consult guests on developing one’s personal brand, style, and self-expression through custom clothing.

“What sets Hive & Colony apart is how thoughtfully they’ve modernized the custom clothing experience without sacrificing craftsmanship,” said Sabir Peele. “From the precision of the 3D body scan and personalized fit process to the breadth of premium fabrics, every detail feels intentional. What excites me most about the new King of Prussia showroom is the sense of approachable luxury it creates—an elevated, welcoming environment where clients can relax, explore personal style, and truly enjoy the custom clothing journey.”

Founded in 2008, Hive & Colony began as an innovative tailoring truck concept, bringing made-to-measure suits directly to clients before expanding into a national showroom footprint. Headquartered in Aventura, Florida, the company currently operates 11 showrooms across the United States, combining luxury tailoring with advanced customization technology to help clients create garments that reflect their individuality and lifestyle.

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