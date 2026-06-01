USACE FED earns esteemed Army Safety and Occupational Health Star

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) successfully earned the Army Safety and Occupational Health Star May 28, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

“This recognition is a testament to our culture of safety,” said Col. Willis, commander, USACE FED. “The work that has gone into preparing for the CE-SOHMS Star Evaluation reflects our commitment to excellence and the dedication of our workforce. The Safety Office has invested countless hours in this effort, but safety is not the responsibility of one office alone, it is a core value shared by every member of the Far East District team.”

Being awarded the star is considered an elite status in workplace safety given to organizations that achieved workplace safety excellence. The district joins alongside the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville; and districts such as Seattle, Honolulu, Charleston and the Middle East District.

“This achievement makes FED the 16th USACE district and only the 19th organization in the Army to receive this honor,” said Andrew Hine, acting Chief of Safety and Occupational Health Office, USACE FED.

The district engaged in a rigorous two-week process with week one being a pre-evaluation and the second week being the official evaluation. During the process, the Army SOH Star Evaluation Team—consisting of four individuals within USACE—determined if the USACE FED’s safety management system was “properly designed, implemented and maintained.”

A key component in earning the star was the district ensuring robust leadership and employee commitment to elite safety culture. At FED, safety is not just a compliance check list, but it is embedded in the district’s culture, daily operations and decision making.

“This recognition signifies the district has matured beyond simple regulatory compliance to a ‘world-class’ safety culture where every member, from leadership to the individual Soldier or Civilian, is actively engaged in risk management and plays an important part in sustaining CE-SOHMS and continuously improving systems and processes,” said Troy Larson, Safety and Occupational Health Manager, USACE Headquarters.

During the evaluation, the team reviewed documents and systems, conducted project site visits, and spoke with site personnel and district staff members. They concluded by briefing findings, recommendations, explanations, and opportunities for further team collaboration.

Over 60 district employees participated in interviews and group discussions over a two-day period. The achievement marks the culmination of a three-stage process under CE-SOHMS, which began in August 2019 and completed in March 2026 under previous leadership. The third and vital stage focused on field presence, continuity process and improvement, enterprise feedback and Safety Office training improvements.

The Army Star is a milestone, but not the end point for FED’s safety program. The district will be reevaluated in four years to maintain its status. This signifies the district’s program is continuing to mature.

As FED improves the program, there will be an emphasis in five areas before the next evaluation in 2030: 1) to develop an effective safety culture using the CE-SOHMS; 2) to provide a safe and healthy work environment; 3) demonstrate the district manages risk deliberately and in real time; 4) prevent mishaps through planning, preparation and proper execution; and 5) ensure workplaces are compliant with USACE, OSHA and Department of the Army standards.

While the Army SOH Star represents a major achievement, district leaders stress that safety is a continuous commitment, not a one-time accomplishment.

As one of the select groups of Army organizations to earn the designation, USACE Far East District will continue building on its safety culture to protect its workforce and ensure mission success across the peninsula. The flag serves as a visible reminder that every project, every site, and every employee plays a role in sustaining a safe and ready force.

“The award reflects the district’s sustained commitment to safety, occupational health, and operational excellence, and would not have been possible without the collective efforts of the entire district and your office’s support,” Hine said.

Visithttps://www.pof.usace.army.mil/for more information on USACE – FED.