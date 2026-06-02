BigHand Launches 'Enter the C-Suite' an Executive Interview Series Spotlighting the Leaders Reshaping Legal Operations

BigHand launches Enter the C-Suite, a series of interviews with legal leaders

New series brings together operational leaders from AmLaw 200, UK Top 200, and APAC Top 50 firms to discuss the future of legal business.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigHand , a global leader in law firm intelligence software, today announced the launch of Enter the C-Suite , a new interview series featuring candid conversations with the executives redefining how modern law firms operate. The series brings together influential voices to discuss leadership, innovation, AI, organizational change, and the future of legal business.Hosted by BigHand Chief Marketing & EMEA Revenue Officer Bríana McCrory, Enter the C-Suite explores the perspectives of CFOs, COOs, CIOs, CTOs, CROs, and other executives shaping strategy at law firms worldwide.The first edition features Denise Dellaratta, Chief Practice Services Officer at Fox Rothschild, with additional interviews to come with leaders from Allens, Jackson Walker, Cole Scott & Kissane, Holland & Hart, and many more.“Over the last several years, the legal C-suite has transformed dramatically,” said McCrory. “These executives are playing a far greater role in shaping firm strategy. Enter the C-Suite was created to give them a platform to exchange bold ideas, challenge outdated thinking, and help move the industry forward through honest conversation and insight.”Each interview follows a conversational format, encouraging executives to reflect on leadership, transformation, AI adoption, cultural change, and the future of the legal industry. Rather than focusing on specific technology or vendor narratives, the series centers on the experiences and insights of the executives themselves.Early interviews have already surfaced candid perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing legal organizations today, including:- “Don’t ever get comfortable enough to think the process is infallible.”- “Being bold doesn’t mean being reckless. It means being deliberate, informed, and aligned to purpose.”- “There needs to be an appetite for discomfort.- “If you have the trust of people that you work with, the rest you can learn and teach.”BigHand developed Enter the C-Suite in response to the growing influence of operational leadership in firm strategy, profitability, and long-term growth. As law firms evolve into more sophisticated businesses, executives outside the traditional partnership structure are taking on greater authority and visibility than ever before.The series aims to foster a community where legal leaders can exchange ideas, challenge convention, and inspire the next generation of operational leadership.“Every conversation I’ve had through this series has left me inspired,” McCrory added. “These leaders are navigating enormous change while helping their firms become more innovative, resilient, and people-focused. Their perspectives deserve a broader platform.”New editions of Enter the C-Suite will be released throughout 2026.To learn more, participate in a future edition, or join the Enter the C-Suite community, visit BigHand.com

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