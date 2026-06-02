Perdata.ai Launches 'Friends, Not Feeds': A Four-Product Ecosystem Built to Replace Social Media

A billion people report feeling lonely, and social media has made it worse," said Johan Wikman, co-founder of Perdata.ai. "We're not trying to fix social media. We're building the opposite of it.” — Johan Wikman

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perdata .ai unveils new unified product stack. Conexus , Social Compass, Conexus Personal and Conexus Social are positioned against the engagement economyPerdata.ai today launched an updated website and a unified technology platform around what the company calls "the friendship ecosystem”, a stack of four products designed to do what social media has structurally failed to do: help people make and keep real human friends.The relaunch, live at perdata.ai, introduces a positioning the company is staking its future upon: no ads, no bots, no algorithms. It's a direct challenge to the attention-economy model that has defined consumer internet for the last two decades."A billion people report feeling lonely, and the platforms that promised to connect us made it worse," said Johan Wikman, co-founder of Perdata.ai. "We're not trying to fix social media. We're building the opposite of it."The EcosystemPerdata's stack is organized around four verbs — learn, find, keep, share — with each product addressing a different layer of friendship:• Conexus — Profile matching application that turns events and communities into places to meet someone worth meeting in person based on shared interests and passions.• Social Compass — A resource library and assessment toolkit for people climbing out of isolation, with pathways tailored to where someone is in their journey.• Conexus Personal — A friendship relationship manager, structured like a customer relationship manager but built around the people you care about, not the deals you're closing.• Conexus Social — A friends-only social network. Encrypted by default. No discover tab. No infinite feed.Each product runs on the same ad-free, encrypted foundation. Customers are the communities, brands and event organizers using the platform to enable enhanced social connectivity within their participants— not advertisers buying attention.Why NowPerdata believes that the backlash against social media has matured into a market. The U.S. Surgeon General has issued multiple advisories on isolation and the detrimental impact of social media. The WHO has declared loneliness a global health threat, linked to roughly 800,000 deaths annually and projected to cost the world economy $1 trillion a year by 2030."We need to reverse the isolation and polarization that has emerged worldwide," said Pete O'Dell, co-founder. "Friendship and community are essential for our otherwise chaotic and complex world. No matter what happens, we still need our friends!"The Book Behind the PlatformThe launch coincides with the publication of Dying for Friendship and Community: Two Old Friends Attack Loneliness, by Pete O'Dell and Johan Wikman, published in March 2026 and available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle. The book is the conceptual foundation for the product stack — making the case that friendship is infrastructure, and that the platforms responsible for breaking it are not the ones equipped to repair it.About Perdata.aiPerdata.ai builds AI to facilitate human connection, not replace it. Founded by Pete O'Dell and Johan Wikman and headquartered in Alexandria, VA, the company develops the four-product Conexus ecosystem for individuals, communities and organizations working to rebuild social connection.Learn more at perdata.ai.Media contact: pete@perdata.ai 202-460-9207

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