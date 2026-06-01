ProHealth Announces Strategic Leadership Transition and New Growth Vision

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHealth, Inc., a long-recognized leader in the longevity and nutritional supplements industry, today announced a significant transition in its executive leadership.Following a leadership transition in 2025, Founder and owner Rich Carson has assumed a more active leadership role as Executive Chairman.Under Mr. Carson’s renewed direction, ProHealth is entering a dynamic new phase of innovation and expansion. With over three decades of commitment to advancing healthspan and wellness, Mr. Carson is charting an ambitious course designed to strengthen the company’s position in the rapidly growing longevity market.ProHealth has achieved consistent double-digit growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for scientifically supported nutritional solutions. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Carson plans to accelerate this momentum with a strategic focus on product innovation, global reach, and operational excellence.“With demand for longevity solutions skyrocketing, this is the perfect moment to accelerate our vision,” said Carson. “I’m excited to work even more closely with our exceptional team as we scale ProHealth’s impact and reach new milestones.” This leadership evolution signals a powerful new chapter for ProHealth—and a renewed commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality solutions for people seeking longer,healthier lives.

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