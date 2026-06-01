Personal Injury Lawyer in Independence, MO, Expands Legal Support for Injury Clients

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly & Jansen LLC , a trusted legal firm serving Independence, MO, has announced its continued commitment to providing comprehensive representation for clients pursuing personal injury claims. The firm remains focused on delivering informed, ethical, and results-oriented advocacy designed to help clients navigate complex injury-related cases with clarity and confidence.As legal challenges in personal injury cases grow increasingly intricate, the attorneys at Kelly & Jansen LLC are broadening awareness of client rights and fair compensation practices. The firm’s legal team is recognized for its attentive counsel and ability to develop strategies that address both the immediate and long-term effects of injury. By maintaining open communication and a strong sense of empathy, Kelly & Jansen LLC ensures that clients receive the detailed attention their cases deserve.Beyond its focus on personal injury law, the firm also offers experienced legal guidance in family matters. Clients seeking a Divorce Lawyer in Independence, MO , receive informed support during emotionally charged situations involving child custody, property division, and related legal concerns. The firm’s balanced approach underscores its mission to uphold fairness, discretion, and integrity in all legal proceedings.For details about Kelly & Jansen LLC’s ongoing work and areas of legal practice, visit their official website or contact the firm at (816) 347-1818.Firm Overview:Kelly & Jansen LLC is a trusted law firm located in Lee’s Summit , Missouri, serving clients across Independence, Blue Springs, Raymore, and surrounding areas. The firm handles cases in personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and DWI/DUI, offering dedicated, ethical, and results-driven representation with a strong focus on client advocacy and professional excellence.

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