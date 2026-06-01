ProHealth Longevity Launches New Essentials Line with Affordable, Ultra-Pure

ProHealth Longevity, one of the most trusted names in the longevity and nutritional supplement industry, today announced the launch of its new Essentials line

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHealth Longevity, one of the most trusted names in the longevity and nutritional supplement industry, today announced the launch of its new Essentials line— beginning with a premium yet affordable NMN supplement, branded Nexergy™ NMN.Building on its heritage of uncompromising quality and transparency, ProHealth Longevity developed. the Essentials line to expand access to high-quality longevity products without compromising purity or potency. The new Nexergy™ NMN is guaranteed to deliver the same scientific integrity and manufacturing precision that have defined the company for nearly four decades.“Our new Essentials line is all about quality, selection, and price,” said Rich Carson, Founder and CEO of ProHealth Longevity. “Longevity supplements can be expensive, often putting them beyond reach for many who value their health. We created Nexergy™ NMN to make premium- quality longevity support accessible to more people—while upholding the exceptional purity and trust that define every ProHealth product.”Unlike many budget NMN products that contain little or no genuine NMN or fail basic purity tests, Nexergy™ NMN is third-party lab tested for 99+% purity. Each batch is verified by independent laboratories, and test results are posted publicly with each product listing, ensuring full transparency and confidence in every supplement.For consumers seeking NMN that meets the highest quality standards at a more accessible price, Nexergy™ NMN delivers unmatched value backed by ProHealth Longevity’s legacy of scientific integrity and excellence.About ProHealth LongevityFounded in 1988, ProHealth Longevity is dedicated to advancing healthspan and human longevity through scientifically validated supplements of uncompromising quality. The company is the largest seller of NMN in the United States and has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for nearly 40 consecutive years. Every product batch is independently lab-tested for purity and potency, with results published online for complete transparency.ProHealth Longevity’s reputation for purity, efficacy, and trust has earned it a global following among health-conscious consumers, clinicians, and longevity researchers.For more information, visit www.prohealthlongevity.com Media Contact:ProHealth Longevity Public RelationsEmail: press@prohealthlongevity.comPhone: (800) 366-6056

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