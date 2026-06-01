Energy Today (NRGT), QED (QEDN) announced meeting with biggest Chinese Mining company and presidential results Colombia

Energy today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

Energy Today is working with QED Connect to bring GMSacha Inchi to every corner in the work” — Nanny Bahnsen

SHERIDON, WY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) Announces Potential Strategic Meeting with Zijin Mining Regarding Long-Term Mining Concentrate Offtake and Investment Opportunity****Bogotá, Colombia – June 1, 2026** – Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) ("Energy Today" or the "Company") today announced that it is pursuing discussions with representatives of **Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.**, one of China's leading international mining companies, regarding a potential long-term mining concentrate offtake arrangement and related investment opportunities.The proposed discussions are expected to focus on the potential establishment of a forward purchase and supply agreement for mineral concentrate production from Energy Today's mining-related operations and strategic assets. As part of the preliminary framework under consideration, the parties may explore an investment structure of up to **US$10 million** intended to support production growth, infrastructure development, operational expansion, and future resource development initiatives.Management believes that a strategic relationship with a globally recognized mining organization could strengthen Energy Today's position within international commodity markets while providing additional pathways to accelerate project development and enhance shareholder value."Energy Today continues to evaluate strategic partnerships that can contribute both operational expertise and financial resources to our long-term growth strategy," said a Company spokesperson. "A potential meeting with Zijin Mining represents an opportunity to explore mutually beneficial business relationships that could support the advancement of our mining initiatives and international market presence."At this stage, no definitive agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that discussions will result in a transaction, investment, offtake agreement, joint venture, or any other formal business arrangement. Any future agreement would remain subject to due diligence, negotiations, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions.Energy Today will provide additional updates as material developments occur and in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.Energy Today (OTCID:NRGT) and QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN), through its GMS Green Mind Solutions and GMSacha Inchi initiatives, announced plans to work with Zijin Mining to explore opportunities for the cultivation of Sacha Inchi across selected mining operations and reclamation projects as part of a sustainable environmental and community-development strategy.The proposed collaboration would evaluate the implementation of the GMSacha Inchi model at mining sites where agricultural development, environmental restoration, community engagement, and alternative economic opportunities can be integrated alongside mining activities.Under the concept being discussed, Sacha Inchi would be cultivated in and around mining communities, supporting local farmers while creating an additional agricultural value chain linked to the production of GMSacha Inchi powder, beverages, snacks, protein products, and specialty nutritional ingredients.QED Connect believes the project could create opportunities to:• Expand sustainable agricultural production in mining regions.• Support environmental restoration and land-management initiatives.• Generate additional income opportunities for local communities.• Increase global awareness of Sacha Inchi as a premium superfood rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 and complete plant-based protein.• Strengthen trade relationships between Colombia and China.The companies intend to evaluate the potential export of GMSacha Inchi powder and related products to the Chinese market, where demand for plant-based nutrition, functional foods, and sustainable agricultural products continues to grow.Management believes that combining responsible mining practices with agricultural development can create long-term value for communities, shareholders, and strategic partners while advancing the vision of Green Mine Solutions.QED Connect and GMS Green Mind Solutions have worked with Colombian farmers since 2013 to promote Sacha Inchi cultivation as an alternative crop, particularly in mining and rural communities. The company currently develops and markets GMSacha Inchi powders, snacks, beverages, and nutritional products for domestic and international markets.ENERGY TODAY (OTCID: NRGT) AND QED CONNECT (OTCID: QEDN) COMMENT ON COLOMBIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION FIRST ROUND AND OUTLOOK FOR SECURITY IMPROVEMENTSEnergy Today (OTCID: NRGT) and QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) note the completion of the first round of Colombia’s 2026 presidential election, which has highlighted public demand for stronger security, economic stability, and investment-friendly policies.According to preliminary election results, Colombia will proceed to a runoff election on June 21, 2026. Security has emerged as one of the most important issues for voters amid concerns regarding organized crime, illegal mining, narcotics trafficking, and attacks on communities and businesses.The companies believe that regardless of the final election outcome, there is growing national consensus that Colombia must strengthen public security institutions, improve protection for legal businesses, and increase state presence in rural regions where criminal organizations have historically operated.Potential areas of improvement discussed during the election campaign include:* Increased deployment of security forces in high-risk regions.* Enhanced protection of strategic infrastructure and transportation corridors.* Greater enforcement against illegal mining and organized criminal groups.* Expanded cooperation between national and local authorities.* Stronger conditions for domestic and foreign investment in productive sectors.Energy Today and QED Connect maintain operations and business relationships in Colombia and continue to monitor developments that may contribute to a safer operating environment, economic growth, and long-term investment opportunities.**About Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT)**Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) is a diversified company focused on natural resource development, sustainable agriculture, environmental initiatives, technology-driven asset development, and international business opportunities. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the company has pursued projects involving mining, energy, agricultural production, real estate development, and emerging digital asset technologies.The company has reported activities in Colombia through Green Mind Solutions International SAS, including mining-related initiatives, environmental restoration programs, and the cultivation of Sacha Inchi, a plant-based nutritional crop recognized for its Omega 3, 6, and 9 content and complete protein profile. Energy Today has also explored opportunities involving asset tokenization, sustainable development projects, and international investment partnerships.Energy Today's strategy is centered on combining resource development with environmental responsibility, community engagement, and long-term value creation through innovative project financing and global market expansion.Energy Today Corp. is a diversified company focused on the development of strategic resource, mining, agriculture, real estate, and technology-related opportunities. The Company continues to pursue initiatives designed to create long-term value through asset development, strategic partnerships, and innovative financing structures.For additional information, investors may review the company's public disclosures available through OTC Markets.**About QED Connect**QED Connect, Inc. (OTCID: QEDN) is a diversified company focused on sustainable agriculture, environmental solutions, community development, and international trade opportunities. Through its Green Mind Solutions (GMS) initiatives, the company has developed programs centered on Sacha Inchi cultivation, value-added nutritional products, and agricultural projects designed to create economic opportunities in rural and mining communities.QED Connect's GMSacha Inchi platform includes the cultivation, processing, and commercialization of Sacha Inchi-based products, including protein powders, nutritional supplements, beverages, snacks, and specialty food ingredients. The company seeks to combine sustainable agriculture with environmental stewardship while expanding access to international markets, including Asia and other high-growth regions.QED Connect continues to pursue strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures that support its mission of promoting sustainable economic development, environmental responsibility, and long-term shareholder value.The Valhalla Wulff Project is a sustainable development initiative being advanced by QED Connect (OTCID: QEDN) in collaboration with Energy Today (OTCID: NRGT) as part of a broader strategy to integrate eco-friendly tourism, sustainable agriculture, wellness products, electric vehicle infrastructure, and environmental restoration programs in Colombia.The initial phase of the project includes the planned development of 99 eco-friendly suites in Medellín, Colombia, designed to combine hospitality, wellness, and sustainable living concepts. The project is expected to incorporate GMSacha Inchi nutritional products, community-based agricultural programs, and charging stations for electric vehicles, including next-generation transportation platforms.The Valhalla Wulff vision seeks to create a destination that promotes environmental responsibility, healthy lifestyles, renewable-energy adoption, and agricultural development while supporting local communities and international investors interested in sustainable projects in Colombia.Through collaboration with Green Mind Solutions (GMS), the project also supports the cultivation of Sacha Inchi in mining and agricultural regions as part of land-restoration, crop-substitution, and economic-development programs. The companies believe the integration of sustainable agriculture with tourism and environmental initiatives can create long-term value for local communities while expanding global awareness of GMSacha Inchi products.Future phases may include expanded wellness facilities, renewable-energy infrastructure, agricultural processing operations, international export programs, and additional eco-friendly developments designed to support the growth of the GMSacha Inchi ecosystem throughout Colombia and international markets.The Valhalla Wulff Project reflects the companies’ objective of combining sustainability, innovation, agriculture, tourism, and environmental stewardship into a unified development platform focused on long-term growth and community impact.For more information, visit the company's public disclosures and filings available through OTC Markets.**About Zijin Mining mining**Zijin Mining is one of the world’s largest mining companies and a major producer of gold, copper, zinc, lithium, silver, and molybdenum. Headquartered in Longyan, Fujian Province, China, the company operates mining, exploration, processing, and engineering projects across Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas. Its shares are listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (2899.HK) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (601899.SH).Zijin Mining +1The company describes its mission as “Mining for a Better Society” and focuses on supplying critical minerals used in global infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles, battery technologies, and industrial manufacturing. Zijin has stated its objective of becoming a leading green, high-tech global mining company while expanding its international resource portfolio.Zijin Mining +1Zijin Mining owns or participates in major mining operations around the world, including gold, copper, lithium, and polymetallic projects in China, Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Guyana, and other regions. Among its international assets are the Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the DRC, the Bor Copper Complex in Serbia, and the Manono Lithium Project in Congo.Zijin Mining +1According to company-reported 2024 results, Zijin generated approximately RMB 303.6 billion in revenue and RMB 32.1 billion in attributable net profit while producing more than 2.3 million ounces of gold and over one million tonnes of copper. The company ranks among the largest global mining firms by production and resources.Zijin MiningFor 2026–2028, Zijin announced plans to expand copper and gold production and aims to become one of the world's top mining companies through resource growth, operational efficiency, international expansion, and ESG-focused development strategies.Zijin Mining operates the Buriticá Gold Mine in Antioquia, Colombia, which is one of the largest ultra-high-grade gold deposits in South America. Acquired via the purchase of Continental Gold in 2020,**Forward-Looking Statements**This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential meetings, negotiations, investments, offtake agreements, financing opportunities, project development, and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Energy Today undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.**Investor Relations**Energy Today Corp.OTCID: NRGT

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