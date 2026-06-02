Beauty spend has moved from celebration to damage control. Most retail shelves are still organized around the wrong motivation. Appearance positivity fell from above 85% in early 2022 to approximately 43% by 2024. The partial recovery to 51% by late 2025 reflects the repair economy forming, not the aspiration narrative returning. Skin Texture and Firmness at 46.8% negativity and Facial Aging Features at 18.92% positivity sit alongside Cosmetic Interventions at 71.60% positivity.

New analysis of 95,854 GLP-1 consumer conversations finds beauty category spending is shifting from aspiration toward corrective repair.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clootrack, a Voice of Customer analytics platform recognized by OpenAI for processing over 100 billion tokens in consumer data, released new findings from its analysis of 95,854 GLP-1 consumer conversations collected between January 2022 and December 2025.The data reveals that cosmetic intervention demand among GLP-1 users is growing at 927.8% month-over-month at 71.6% positive sentiment. The growth is driven by facial deflation anxiety, the unwanted skin and volume changes that accompany rapid weight loss, rather than aspirational beauty spending.Key findings from the analysis:Ozempic face conversations carry 62.1% negative sentiment and are growing at 140.3% month-over-month, confirming that facial deflation anxiety is accelerating and largely unresolved among consumers experiencing it.Skin Texture and Firmness sits at 46.8% negative sentiment across 682 mentions. Loose Skin carries only 20.1% positive sentiment across 304 mentions.Appearance positivity declined from above 85% in early 2022 to approximately 43% by 2024. A partial recovery to 51% by late 2025 reflects a repair economy forming among GLP-1 consumers, not a return to aspirational beauty spending.The repair economyGLP-1 consumers have independently assembled multi-product corrective routines combining firming serums, neck and jawline products, collagen supplements, red light therapy devices, and hydration skincare. These products currently sit in separate retail aisles that are not merchandised as a coordinated system.Consumer language from the dataset illustrates the behavior:"My Morning Routine: Cleanser La Roche-Posay, Copper peptide serum, Red light therapy HOOGA panel.""Oh I also bought something called TL Advanced tightening neck cream. It helped with wrinkles on the sides of my neck."Clootrack's analysis identifies a permanence hesitation layer in which consumers delay corrective investment while uncertain whether facial deflation is permanent following weight stabilization. This delay does not appear in standard sales metrics and creates a gap between purchase intent and conversion that reads as soft demand.Commercial implicationsThe 927.8% month-over-month growth in cosmetic interventions carries repair-driven motivation rather than aspirational motivation. Retailers who merchandise beauty categories around aspiration are misaligned with the consumer intent driving the fastest-growing signal in the dataset.Retailers addressing the repair economy through bundled firming routines, at-home devices positioned as non-surgical alternatives, and educational messaging specific to rapid weight change and skin response are better positioned to capture this demand.By the time a retail merchandising leader sees firming serum velocity outpacing foundation, the consumer routine is already established. The formation signal is visible now in consumer conversation data. The sales confirmation will follow.The complete analysis is available in Clootrack's 2026 retail intelligence report: Full GLP-1 retail demand analysis MethodologyThis analysis is based on 95,854 GLP-1-related consumer conversations collected between January 2022 and December 2025, with 340,725 opinions extracted across forums, social media, and health review sites. Clootrack's platform, recognized by OpenAI for processing over 100 billion tokens in Voice of the Customer analytics, uses patented unsupervised AI thematic detection operating at 98% accuracy across 55+ languages. All findings are directional signals from consumer conversation data and do not represent verified sales, revenue, or market share figures.

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