Austrian Dog Owners Urged to Review Liability Protection as Petcover Austria Launches New Insurance Cover

Pet Insurance for Every Animal

Petcover Austria has launched a new standalone Dog Liability Insurance product, helping dog owners protect themselves against potentially significant costs.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 800,000 registered dogs across Austria, responsible dog ownership remains a priority for families nationwide. However, many owners are unaware that they can be held personally liable if their dog causes injury to another person, damages property or is involved in an incident that results in compensation claims.

To help address this growing need, Petcover Austria has today launched a new standalone Dog Liability Insurance product, offering protection from just €56.52 per year and providing liability cover of up to €3,000,000.

The new product has been designed to offer simple, flexible and affordable protection for dog owners throughout Austria, with six levels of cover available to suit different needs and budgets.

Even the most well-behaved dogs can be involved in unexpected incidents. Whether a dog causes an accident while off lead, damages property, or injures another person or animal, the financial consequences can be significant.

Edward Parish, General Manager of Petcover Austria, said:

"Dogs are cherished members of the family, but unexpected accidents can happen at any time. Many owners are surprised to learn that they may be personally responsible for compensation costs and legal expenses if their dog causes injury or damage."

"Our new standalone Dog Liability Insurance product has been designed to provide affordable protection and peace of mind for dog owners across Austria. Starting from just €56.52 per year, customers can access valuable protection against unexpected liability claims whilst enjoying the confidence that comes from being properly insured."

Petcover Austria's new Dog Liability Insurance includes:

Cover from just €56.52 per year

Up to €3,000,000 liability protection

Flexible levels of cover

Fast online quote journey

Simple online application process

Protection against third-party injury and property damage claims

The launch forms part of Petcover Austria's continued investment in the Austrian pet market, where the company already provides insurance solutions for dogs, cats, horses and exotic pets.

Petcover believes many dog owners may be relying solely on existing household insurance policies without fully understanding the level of protection available should a serious incident occur. The company is encouraging owners to review their current arrangements and ensure they have appropriate liability protection in place.

Dog owners can obtain a quote online in as little as 30 seconds by visiting:

www.petcover.at

Alternatively, customers can speak directly to the Petcover Austria team on:

0800 400 720

About Petcover Austria

Petcover Austria is part of the global Petcover Group, a specialist provider of pet insurance and animal-related insurance solutions with more than 40 years of experience. Operating across Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Petcover helps pet owners protect against unexpected veterinary expenses and liability costs through a range of specialist insurance products.

Petcover Germany

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