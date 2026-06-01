Davis Highlights Successful Spring Session Centered on Health, Safety, Second Chances, and Consumer Protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Following the conclusion of the spring legislative session, state Rep. Lisa Davis, D-Chicago, is highlighting legislative victories that deliver meaningful results for Illinois residents by strengthening healthcare, improving school safety, expanding pathways to rehabilitation, and increasing consumer protections.

“This session was about delivering results for the people we serve,” Davis said. “From improving care for seniors living with dementia and increasing safety in our schools to expanding opportunities for rehabilitation and strengthening consumer protections, we focused on practical solutions that make our communities healthier, safer, and stronger. I look forward to continuing that work on behalf of Illinois families.”

This session, Davis advanced several key pieces of legislation that will have a lasting impact on families and communities across Illinois, including:

House Bill 4584: This measure requires caregivers in Illinois’ Home Services Program to receive dementia training when they are hired and annually thereafter.

The training will help caregivers better understand Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, improve communication with patients, recognize safety risks, and respond effectively to behavioral challenges, ensuring higher-quality care for seniors and individuals living with cognitive impairments.

Senate Bill 3880: This legislation creates a more supportive approach for eligible individuals facing certain criminal charges by connecting them with case management services rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

Participants who successfully complete the program can have their cases dismissed, helping them avoid long-term barriers while remaining accountable through the court system.

House Bill 3275: To improve emergency preparedness in schools, this bill requires all school coaches to maintain certification in CPR, first aid, and AED use.

It also requires schools to establish trained cardiac emergency response teams and conduct annual emergency drills, helping ensure students receive immediate care during cardiac emergencies.



Senate Bill 3222: This legislation establishes stronger statewide regulations for hemp products, including licensing, testing, labeling, and enforcement requirements.

The bill also updates Illinois cannabis laws to strengthen consumer protections, improve product safety, and ensure these products are regulated responsibly.

These measures reflect Davis’s continued focus on addressing real, everyday challenges facing Illinois families. From improving the quality of care for seniors and individuals with dementia, to making schools better prepared for life-threatening emergencies, to ensuring fairness and accountability in the justice system, and strengthening oversight of consumer products, each bill is designed to improve safety, stability, and opportunity across communities. Together, they represent a coordinated effort to make the government more responsive to the needs of the people it serves.

“As we move forward, I remain committed to advancing policies that improve public health, increase safety, and create opportunities for people to succeed,” Davis said. “The work we accomplished this session reflects our commitment to building stronger communities.”