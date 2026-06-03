Avalue Launches EPC-WCL Industrial Embedded System Powered by Intel Core Series 3 Processors

Targeting Next-Generation Edge AI and Smart Industrial Computing Applications

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2026 - Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO) has announced the launch of the EPC-WCL fanless embedded system. Powered by the new Intel Core Series 3 processor, the system is set to revolutionise the industry. Featuring the latest Intel Xe3 graphics architecture and an upgraded NPU5, the platform combines the heterogeneous computing capabilities of the CPU, GPU and NPU to deliver up to 40 TOPS of AI performance. Designed for next-generation edge applications, including smart manufacturing, AOI visual inspection, smart retail and AIoT, the EPC-WCL provides a low-power, highly integrated edge AI computing platform that connects traditional industrial PCs with AI-ready edge computing systems. It is engineered to meet the growing industrial demand for low-latency processing, high reliability and long-term deployment stability at the edge.The EPC-WCL features a compact fanless chassis design that combines high-performance computing with industrial-grade reliability, making it well suited for long-term edge deployments and space-constrained environments. At the core of the system is Avalue’s in-house developed ECM-WCL 3.5-inch industrial motherboard, powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors. The platform supports up to 48GB of DDR5 6400MHz high-bandwidth memory and incorporates M.2 expansion architecture for NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 7, WWAN, and GNSS modules, enabling both high-speed data throughput and wireless connectivity integration. In addition, the EPC-WCL supports dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN, multiple USB and COM industrial interfaces, and TPM 2.0 security technology to address the connectivity, security, and control requirements of smart factory automation and AI vision applications.For display and application expansion, the EPC-WCL provides HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C DisplayPort, and LVDS/eDP outputs with support for up to three independent displays. The system is optimized for HMI, digital signage, and multi-screen AI vision applications. It also incorporates a USB Type-C single-cable design with 45W Power Delivery, enabling simultaneous power delivery, data transfer, and video output through a single connection. This design significantly reduces cable complexity and external power module requirements while improving deployment efficiency and operational stability for AMRs, self-service kiosks, and mobile Edge AI devices.The system supports real-time AOI visual inspection, speech recognition, Edge AI inference, and interactive smart retail applications. Its localized AI computing capability helps reduce cloud dependency and network latency, making it especially suitable for industrial and commercial environments that require real-time responsiveness and data privacy protection. Avalue stated that the EPC-WCL continues the EPC product family’s “Compact Power, Built for AI, Future-Proof” philosophy and will further strengthen the company’s Edge AI and high-performance edge computing portfolio to help customers accelerate AIoT and intelligent application deployment.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

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