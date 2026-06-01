sslTrus by NicSRS Sees Surge in Market Attention Over Past Year

sslTrus by NicSRS

Having exhibited at CloudFest for two consecutive years, NicSRS has earned international recognition for their ability to modernize certificate management.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NicSRS , a trusted name in digital security and certificate automation, has seen its flagship sslTrus brand attract significant market attention over the past year. With a portfolio spanning sslTrus SSL/TLS certificates for HTTPS encryption, sslTrus CLM for complex, on-premise environments, sslTrus CaaS for lightweight subscription-based automation, and sslTrus Cloud Code Signing for modern DevOps pipelines, sslTrus is helping organizations of all sizes prepare for the shortened validity standard while eliminating manual certificate management risks. NicSRS(Racent) has been actively engaged in industry events, especially since CloudFest 2025, to promote the sslTrus brand and related products.sslTrus SSL CertificatessslTrus SSL Certificates offer a range of certificate types to suit different needs, including DV, OV, EV, single domain, multi domain, wildcard and IP SSL. As a cost-effective and reliable choice for websites to achieve HTTPS encryption, sslTrus SSL certificate is winning more and more customers in Turkey, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand and mainland China.sslTrus Cloud Code SigningAs a new product actively showcased at industry events this year, such as CloudFest 2026 in Germany and GOP 2026 in China, the sslTrus Cloud Code Signing Service is a modern, cloud-based solution developed by NicSRS to address the limitations of traditional code signing methods, by eliminating the need for physical hardware tokens. This solution is ideal for software developers and organizations looking to secure their code, establish software integrity and streamline their release pipelines. The sslTrus cloud code signing service supports all the code signing certificates provided by NicSRS, including Sectigo code signing, sslTrus code signing, DigiCert code signing, GlobalSign code signing and Certum code signing.sslTrus CaaSAs the SSL/TLS industry moves toward significantly shorter certificate validity periods (from current 200-day limit down to 47 days by 2029), manual certificate management is becoming increasingly impractical. sslTrus CaaS (Certificate-as-a-Service) is a lightweight, subscription-based SSL/TLS certificate automation solution, designed specifically for small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and individual developers who manage a modest number of certificates (typically 1–10), making professional-grade automation accessible at a low cost. NicSRS is said to release the reseller version of sslTrus CaaS around July.While sslTrus CaaS provides an accessible entry point for SMEs managing a modest number of certificates, sslTrus CLM (Certificate Lifecycle Management) emerges as the comprehensive, enterprise-grade platform designed for organizations with complex, large-scale certificate environments. Since its debut at the product launch event held in Beijing, Oct 2025, sslTrus CLM has rapidly established itself as a leading and powerful on-premise certificate lifecycle management solution, earning trust from enterprises across finance, telecommunications, and government sectors.What sets sslTrus CLM apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate with multiple public and private Certificate Authorities (including Sectigo, DigiCert, , GlobalSign, sslTrus, Certum and Microsoft CA, etc) while supporting all mainstream deployment environments ranging from web servers to major cloud platforms like AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud . This multi-CA, multi-environment flexibility ensures that regardless of an organization's existing infrastructure complexity, certificate automation remains consistent and reliable. In addition, customers who manage fewer than 20 endpoints could face challenges when they are looking for a CLM solution, and sslTrus CLM also makes this feasible and affordable.In summary, the sslTrus product series represents a comprehensive, tiered approach to digital security automation—addressing the needs of everyone from bloggers, developers to global enterprises. sslTrus by NicSRS has strategically built a portfolio that meets organizations wherever they are on their automation journey as well as provided a single platform on which all these services can be accessed.

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