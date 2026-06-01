As Black Music Month Begins, Tucker Nichol Celebrates Self-Worth and Empowerment with New Single, 'Expensive'

Singer-Songwriter Tucker Nichol

Ultimately, the song [Expensive] is about knowing your worth and not compromising your values as a woman.” — Tucker Nichol, Singer-Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation begins its annual celebration of Black Music Month, singer-songwriter Tucker Nichol is adding her voice to a rich musical legacy of empowerment, self-definition, and resilience with the release of her new single, “Expensive,” available now on all streaming and digital platforms through Harvard Road Entertainment and distributed by Vydia.

Black Music Month, officially recognized by President Jimmy Carter in 1979, honors the immeasurable contributions Black artists have made to American culture and music. From soul and R&B pioneers to today’s contemporary voices, Black musicians have long used their art to affirm dignity, identity, and self-worth. Nichol’s latest single continues that tradition with a modern anthem centered on a timeless message: know your value and never compromise it.

Written by Tucker Nichol and Micah Powell, alongside the Grammy Award-winning production team The Stereotypes (Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, and Jonathan Yip), “Expensive” began with a lighthearted conversation but evolved into something much deeper.

“The concept for the song actually started as a joke after talking to my husband about how expensive life is in general and also the fact that I do have expensive taste,” Nichol explains. “When I went into the studio with my collaborators, I knew I wanted to title the song ‘Expensive,’ but I also had to be intentional while writing the song because you can quickly make yourself sound ‘cheap’ when calling yourself expensive.”

What emerged is a powerful statement about personal value, particularly for women navigating a world that often attempts to define their worth.

“Ultimately, the song is about knowing your worth and not compromising your values as a woman,” says Nichol. “Monetary things are fun and I certainly do enjoy nice things, but the underlying point of ‘Expensive’ is that my time and energy are of such high value that you can’t actually name a price. It’s also about being with someone who knows your value and worth.”

The song’s message echoes a theme that has resonated throughout Black music history. Generations of Black female artists have used their platforms to champion confidence, independence, and self-respect, inspiring audiences to embrace their own worth. With “Expensive,” Nichol contributes her own contemporary perspective to that ongoing conversation.

A fresh voice in today’s R&B and popular music landscape, Nichol blends emotional storytelling with powerhouse vocals, creating music that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Her ability to transform everyday experiences into meaningful narratives has earned her a growing audience across the United States and abroad.

“Expensive” follows the success of Nichol’s recent collaboration with Lil Wayne on “This Is Why,” released in 2025. The song received significant exposure across SiriusXM, MTV Live, BET Soul, and numerous streaming, radio, and social media platforms. Originally recorded as a solo track for her debut album, Too Close To Home (2022), the song explores the difficult but necessary decision to walk away from unhealthy relationships.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Nichol shared, “Lil Wayne is a living legend, so it is an honor that he ended up being on the song with me. He was the only person I wanted to feature in the song, and I’m grateful that it worked out.”

Before launching her recording career, Nichol gained national recognition as Miss Tennessee USA and a Top 10 finalist at Miss USA in 2010. Born in Kirkland, Washington, and raised in Southfield, Michigan, she later attended Belmont University, where she studied in the university’s acclaimed Commercial Music Voice program.

Early in her music journey, Taylor Swift selected Nichol to appear in the music video for “Teardrops on My Guitar,” alongside Tyler Hilton.

Today, Nichol continues to build her career from Nashville, where she lives with her husband, former NBA player Brandan Wright, and their three daughters. Through songs like “Expensive,” she is creating music that not only entertains but also encourages listeners to recognize their own value—a message that resonates especially powerfully as Black Music Month begins.

Tucker Nichol is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose music blends contemporary R&B, pop, and soulful storytelling. Known for her powerful vocals and authentic songwriting, she continues to establish herself as one of music’s emerging voices, creating songs that celebrate resilience, self-worth, and personal growth.

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