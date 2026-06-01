Ottawa Infotainment Launches Project 427 in Detroit, an SDV Incubator Inspired by Motorsport’s Greatest Engineering Era

Based in Ottawa Infotainment's Office in Newlab, the initiative brings together leading SDV innovators to accelerate the future of software-defined vehicles

Ottawa Infotainment is assembling a complementary group of leaders in the SDV architecture space, and we’re proud to contribute to what feels like a new chapter in Detroit’s automotive evolution” — Johan Veenstra, Partnership Manager at VicOne

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment today announced the launch of Project 427, a new collaborative initiative based out of its Detroit office at Newlab. Designed as an SDV incubator, Project 427 invites leading software-defined vehicle companies to work alongside Ottawa Infotainment through a shared, in-person ecosystem within Michigan Central.At a time when the automotive industry is undergoing one of its most significant transformations, Project 427 aims to bring together a curated group of partners to tackle the complexity of next-generation vehicle architecture through close collaboration and rapid iteration.Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, states, “We’re at the beginning of a major paradigm shift in automotive. Preparing for that shift requires more than individual innovation, it requires coordination across the ecosystem.Project 427 is about bringing together the right partners, in the same room, working toward a shared goal. The challenges ahead are too complex to solve in silos.”As part of the initiative, participating companies are provided workspace within Ottawa Infotainment’s Detroit facility at Newlab, enabling real-time collaboration across software, hardware, cybersecurity, and user experience disciplines. VicOne , a leader in automotive cybersecurity, joins as one of the inaugural members of Project 427.Johan Veenstra, Partnership Manager at VicOne, says, “The opportunity to be part of Project 427 and the broader Michigan Central ecosystem is incredibly exciting. Ottawa Infotainment is assembling a complementary group of leaders in the SDV architecture space, and we’re proud to contribute to what feels like a new chapter in Detroit’s automotive evolution.”A Name Rooted in Racing HistoryProject 427 draws its name from one of the most iconic engines in motorsports history: Ford’s 427 big-block V8. Developed during Ford’s legendary push to dominate endurance racing in the 1960s, the 427 engine became a defining force behind Ford’s success at Le Mans, where performance, durability, and engineering precision were tested over 24 relentless hours.That era reshaped Ford’s identity, proving that bold engineering bets, when executed with the right team, could redefine what was possible.Project 427 reflects that same philosophy.The transition to software-defined vehicles presents a similarly demanding challenge. It requires systems that can perform under constant pressure, adapt in real time, and integrate seamlessly across domains. Like endurance racing, success will depend not just on individual components, but on how well the entire system works together over time.Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment, says, “SDV is a team sport. The complexity of these systems demands deep collaboration across multiple domains. By working alongside like-minded partners in Project 427, we can accelerate development and build solutions that genuinely help automakers navigate this transition.”Through Project 427, Ottawa Infotainment is reinforcing its commitment to Detroit and the broader automotive ecosystem, creating a physical and strategic hub where innovation can move faster, integration can happen earlier, and the next generation of vehicle platforms can take shape.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment is a full-stack automotive technology company specializing in software-defined vehicle platforms. Its DragonFire ecosystem integrates production-grade hardware, operating systems, and a growing network of ecosystem partners to help automakers accelerate development timelines and deliver next-generation in-vehicle experiences.About VicOneVicOne is a leading provider of automotive cybersecurity solutions, offering advanced technologies that protect connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems from evolving cyber threats.

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