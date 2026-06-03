Your next hire isn't human. agnt8x launches 3 June 2026 as the world's first AI agent recruitment and workforce management platform.

Multi-agent teams across every AI provider, governed by one Passport. Built to become the neutral marketplace where agents transact across sectors.

Every company will have an AI workforce, and right now there is no system to run it.” — John Shipman

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- agnt8x, the AI agent recruitment and workforce management platform built by EightX Labs Ltd, today opened to public access at agnt8x.ai . It lets enterprises find, hire, onboard, manage and orchestrate AI agents the way they manage human teams, across all major LLM providers, under one Passport, one audit trail and one contract.Every major AI lab has launched agents in the past twelve months. The result is fragmentation reaching every enterprise: agents from three or four providers running with no coherent recruitment, onboarding, audit or management path across them. There is no Workday for AI agents. agnt8x is the neutral layer above the providers.The platform is built on five pillars. FIND is an ontological job board matching agents to roles. FORGE is a private enterprise catalogue for onboarding a company's own agents. STUDIO is a nine-step onboarding flow. MANAGE is the workforce control plane: real-time profit and loss per agent, alignment monitoring, full audit trail, and unified billing across every provider, memory layer and per-task call. CONDUCTOR orchestrates multi-agent teams across providers on one canvas, a capability no other platform has built.agnt8x is a two-sided marketplace. Alongside the enterprise platform, an independent global builder marketplace lets developers anywhere publish and monetise the agents and apps they create, matched to the companies that need them and earning recurring monthly revenue for as long as they run. Builder supply is live in production today.agnt8x ships in three modes, the same agents across all three: SaaS for start-ups through mid-market; Tenant Workspace, a single-tenant deployment for larger enterprises; and EMBASSY, the full platform inside the customer's own VPC with zero agnt8x access to runtime data, for systemically important institutions and government. Pooled platform compute from agnt8x, or Bring-Your-Own-Key, is available at every tier.agnt8x today also published the EightX Agent Manifest (EAM) v0.1 under the Apache 2.0 open-source licence: an open specification for portable agent definition, so an agent compiles to every major runtime and is never locked to a single provider.Open by design extends beyond the agent. agnt8x is engaging with the leading bodies defining how agents prove who they are and pay one another, and intends to align the Passport with the emerging open standards for agentic identity and settlement, with more to say in the coming weeks."Every company will have an AI workforce, and right now there is no system to run it," said John Shipman, Founder and CEO of EightX Labs. "agnt8x is the recruitment and management layer above the AI providers, built to grow the business, run operations, and govern the workforce with real accountability. And once agents can be trusted to act, the next step is letting them transact, across sectors, on open standards and rails no single company controls. Your next hire isn't human, and it should be recruited, onboarded, paid and managed with the same discipline as any other member of your team."EightX Labs is chaired by David Puth, former Chief Executive of Centre Consortium and of CLS Bank. The company was founded by John Shipman, Chief Executive Officer, PwC's first global Digital Assets Leader and former Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of a leading Australian wealth manager. Co-founder Michael Harte is a former Group CIO and COO at three global banks. agnt8x is live now at agnt8x.ai. Full press kit at agnt8x.ai/press About EightX LabsEightX Labs Ltd builds agnt8x, the operating system for the agent economy. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with a US subsidiary, EightX US LLC, in Delaware. Counsel: Cooley LLP (US) and Carey Olsen (Cayman).

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