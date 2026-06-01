Square Signs Unveils New Brand Identity to Meet Surging Demand from America's New Business Class

Square Signs Logo

Rebrand comes as U.S. business formation hits record highs, with more than 5.9 million new businesses launched in 2025

CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Square Signs , an online sign maker trusted by businesses from Main Street to the Fortune 500, today announced a comprehensive rebrand marking a new chapter for the company. The refresh comes as a historic wave of new business formation is reshaping the American economy, and with it, demand for professional business signs and physical brand presence.More than 5.9 million new businesses were formed in the United States in 2025, an 8% increase over the prior year, according to US Census Bureau data. Physical presence is driving that growth. Deloitte's 2025 US Retail Industry Outlook found that 80% of all shopping still happens in store, with more than 5,000 new store openings forecast for 2026 alone. For these businesses, the ability to make custom signs quickly and affordably online is a competitive necessity.Square Signs, which has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four consecutive times, most recently ranking #1,619 with 270% three-year revenue growth, is repositioning to meet this moment."We're watching a new generation of business owners show up, contractors, real estate agents, church administrators, designers, people who need professional signage fast and don't have time for complicated ordering processes,” said Arman Danielyan, CEO of Square Signs. "This rebrand is about making sure that when they find us, they know we’re built for them."The new brand identity reflects Square Signs' expansion beyond its core customer base to serve a wider range of industries, including construction, real estate, retail, churches, transportation companies, and in-house design teams at larger organizations. As a full-service sign company offering custom printing across a wide range of product categories, Square Signs gives every type of business a single destination for professional-grade print services, whether that's a first-time owner hanging a grand opening banner or an enterprise marketing team managing national campaigns.The company has earned a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot across more than 3,500 reviews and includes Amazon, Google, Pepsi, Pixar, and Adobe among its enterprise clients.The rebrand includes a new visual identity, including logo, updated website, and more. Customers can explore the new Square Signs experience and browse custom printing options at Squaresigns.com Square Signs is an online sign-making and printing company, serving customers across the US and Canada. The company offers diverse signage products and thousands of customizable templates, designed to meet a wide range of needs.

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