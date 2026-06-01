Jovanović Confers with the Ambassador of Morocco

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, met today with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Serbia, Omar Amrar.

State Secretary Jovanović welcomed Ambassador Amrar and wished him a successful tenure in the Republic of Serbia, expressing Serbia’s readiness to continue advancing relations between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on current international and regional issues, as well as on opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Serbia and Morocco in the fields of economy, science, culture, tourism, and education.

Both sides noted that there is considerable scope for intensifying cooperation in numerous areas of mutual interest. State Secretary Jovanović expressed her gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for its consistent and principled support for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.