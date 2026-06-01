Jovanovic Confers with the Ambassador of North Macedonia

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanovic, met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the Republic of Serbia, Nikola Tupancheski.

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