VandS Hair Clinic Expands Global Reach Through Advanced Non-Shaven (FUE) Hair Transplantation

Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic, consults with a patient on personalized non-shaven FUE hair transplantation and hair restoration treatment options. Dr. Shin Seung Hun performs a non-shaven FUE hair transplantation procedure at VandS Hair Clinic in Seoul, South Korea. Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic, specializes in advanced non-shaven FUE hair transplantation and hair restoration.

VandS Hair Clinic expands internationally with personalized non-shaven FUE hair transplantation and long-term follicle management programs.

Successful hair transplantation depends not only on precise techniques but also on creating the optimal environment for transplanted follicles to thrive.” — Dr. Shin Seung Hun

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VandS Hair Clinic, a leading hair restoration and hair loss treatment center in South Korea, is expanding its presence in the global medical tourism market through an integrated approach that combines advanced non-shaven follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplantation with specialized post-transplant follicle care designed to optimize long-term growth and natural-looking outcomes.

As the global hair transplant industry continues to evolve, patients are increasingly seeking not only restored hair density but also natural hairlines, high graft survival rates, and long-term aesthetic results. In response to this growing demand, VandS Hair Clinic has established itself as a destination for patients seeking sophisticated hair restoration solutions supported by continuous clinical research and academic validation.

A key factor behind the clinic’s growing international reputation is the ongoing research and academic contributions of Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic. Dr. Shin has consistently presented innovative research at major Korean medical conferences, demonstrating a commitment to advancing hair restoration techniques and improving patient outcomes.

His academic presentations include:

• 2022 – 11th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Korean Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (KSHRS): Presentation on the Non-Shaven FUE (Assistant Program) Technique

• 2023 – 12th Annual Scientific Meeting of KSHRS: Presentation on Practical Surgical Tips Used in Daily Clinical Practice

• 2024 – 13th Annual Scientific Meeting of KSHRS: Presentation titled “FUE: Time and Efficiency,” focusing on improving procedural efficiency and surgical outcomes in non-incisional hair transplantation

• 2025 – 51st Autumn International Scientific Meeting of the Korean Society for Laser, Dermatology and Hair: Presentation titled “An Emerging Topical Option for Hair Loss Management,” highlighting emerging treatment strategies for hair loss management

Through these ongoing academic activities, Dr. Shin continues to contribute to the advancement of hair transplantation and hair loss treatment while reinforcing the clinic’s position as a leader in the field.

Based on this clinically validated expertise, VandS Hair Clinic performs highly individualized non-shaven FUE procedures that consider each patient’s facial proportions, hair growth direction, existing hair density, and aesthetic goals. The clinic is particularly recognized for its expertise in scar concealment hair transplantation, a specialized procedure designed to restore hair growth in scarred scalp tissue following procedures such as forehead reduction surgery, facelift surgery, or previous surgical interventions.

By carefully designing the angle, direction, and distribution of each transplanted follicle, the clinic achieves natural integration with surrounding hair and aesthetically balanced results.

What further distinguishes VandS Hair Clinic is its focus on creating an optimal scalp microenvironment that supports follicle survival and long-term growth after transplantation. Rather than limiting treatment to the surgical procedure alone, the clinic has developed a comprehensive management system that addresses multiple factors influencing graft survival and hair growth.

Even when the same number of grafts are transplanted, outcomes can vary significantly depending on scalp condition, microcirculation, and follicular health. To help maximize graft survival, VandS Hair Clinic incorporates platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy during transplantation procedures. Utilizing concentrated growth factors derived from the patient’s own blood, PRP may help support tissue recovery, promote follicular regeneration, and enhance the healing process.

Following transplantation, patients may also receive complementary treatments such as Haircell Therapy, which is designed to support cellular activity and improve scalp microcirculation. These integrated treatment protocols aim to create an environment conducive to healthy follicle development and sustained hair growth.

Hair transplantation is a long-term process, with initial growth typically becoming visible approximately six months after surgery and final density and thickness continuing to mature over the course of a year or more. VandS Hair Clinic’s comprehensive patient management system provides ongoing support throughout this journey, offering international patients both continuity of care and confidence in their treatment experience.

“Successful hair transplantation depends not only on precise harvesting and implantation techniques but also on creating the optimal environment for transplanted follicles to thrive,” said Dr. Shin Seung Hun, Chief Director of VandS Hair Clinic. “Through our academically validated non-shaven FUE techniques and our comprehensive post-transplant management programs, we are committed to delivering the highest standard of hair restoration outcomes for patients from Japan and around the world.”

About VandS Hair Clinic

VandS Hair Clinic is a specialized hair restoration and hair loss treatment center located in Seoul, South Korea. The clinic is recognized for its expertise in non-shaven FUE hair transplantation, personalized hairline design, scar concealment hair transplantation, and comprehensive follicle management programs. Through continuous clinical research, academic participation, and patient-centered care, VandS Hair Clinic provides advanced hair restoration solutions to both domestic and international patients seeking natural, long-lasting results.



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