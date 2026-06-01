Global Writing Competition Offers $4,500 in Prizes to Indie Web Novel Writers

Genesis Studio's main web novel: MEMORIZE

Web novel translation startup Genesis Studio announces they are hosting a writing competition for global indie writers to combat the use of AI.

Good stories have brought humanity together since the dawn of time. Every writer's story deserves to be heard, no matter where in the world they're from” — Razeen Mehdi

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web novel translation startup Genesis Studio announced today that they are hosting a summer writing competition for global indie writers. Original stories submitted on their website genesistudio.com in English, Chinese or Korean will be eligible to win a total of $4,500 at the end of the competition period. This comes at the peak of controversial AI author popularity, where Genesis Studio seeks to promote higher quality human work on their global web novel platform.

About the Global Competition

“Good stories have brought humanity together since the dawn of time. Every writer's story deserves to be heard, no matter where in the world they're from,” said Razeen Mehdi, CEO of Genesis Studio. “That's why we're hosting this competition: to connect authors and readers across the globe.”

"Growing up, Korean web novels were my escape. These massive, sprawling worlds made everything in Western fiction feel small by comparison. Building this platform is my way of making sure indie authors don't have to fight through translation barriers, piracy, and broken distribution just to share those worlds globally," said CTO Daniel Holmes. "AI is our tool to make that effortless from day one, but the worlds the authors create are all human. This competition is us putting our money where our mouth is."

About Genesis Studio

Genesis Studio’s vision is to make East Asian literature, specifically web novels, accessible to global readers with the aid of humans and their own proprietary technology. With less than 5% of Asian literature translated into English, Genesis Studio is opening the gates to new stories from across Asia.

Key Competition Details:

Original web novels written by humans: 3 Chapter minimum originals with a synopsis. About 6,000 characters in total. Must be written in English, Korean or Chinese. Ages 18+

Submission timeline: June 10, 2026 - August 31, 2026. Winners will be announced October 15, 2026.

All genres welcome: Primary Genesis Studio genres include Harem and Regret.

Connect with Genesis Studio:

Website: https://genesistudio.com/

Official Discord Server: https://discord.com/invite/u9AysHMkNx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/genesistudio_official/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@genesistudio_official

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kasey Main

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaseymain/

Apply to the Genesis Webnovel Challenge

Website: https://genesistudio.com/competition

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