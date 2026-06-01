Panter, Panter & Sampedro awards scholarships to two Miami Palmetto High students

Ava Arosemena, left, and Julian Garcia, right, of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, received college scholarships from Panter, Panter & Sampedro. "Investing in the future of our local students is one of the most rewarding initiatives we undertake each year," said David Sampedro, center, senior partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro. "Both Ava and Julian have shown remarkable dedication to their goals and their community during their time at Miami Palmetto Senior High School." Photo by Zachary Lewis.

Panter, Panter & Sampedro has awarded Ava Arosemena and Julian Garcia of Miami Palmetto Senior High School each with its 2026 scholarship.

Arosemena serves as the co-captain of the Variations Dance Team and is a youth group leader at her church. She is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Fearless Through Faith, which provides community outreach and support programs. In addition to her community service, Arosemena balances roles at Azucar Ice Cream Company and as a dance teacher. She will attend Florida International University to major in political science on the pre-law track, with long-term goals of becoming an attorney.

Garcia has spent five years playing baseball for Miami Palmetto Senior High School. He will continue his education at the Honors College at Miami Dade College, where he plans to study accounting. Garcia will use the scholarship funds to cover the costs of required school supplies and books throughout his academic journey.

"First and foremost I wanted to thank you for selecting me as one of your recipients of the Panter Scholarship," said Garcia. "This scholarship money means a great deal to me as it represents financial support that I will need along my journey through the Honors College at MDC and eventually to a secondary university. Not only does this scholarship financially support me but I feel like I am seen, encouraging me to give college my all. Thanks to you I am that much more ready to take on college and I could not thank you enough for helping me with my path to success."

"Investing in the future of our local students is one of the most rewarding initiatives we undertake each year," said David Sampedro, senior partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro. "Both Ava and Julian have shown remarkable dedication to their goals and their community during their time at Miami Palmetto Senior High School. We are honored to support them as they take these next steps toward their careers in law and accounting."