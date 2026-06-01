Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2026 in Summer Limited-Time Event Launches on July 18, 2026

▲ Soar on the most thrilling zipline adventure ▲ Take on the Tosenkyo Challenge ▲ Earn an Original Japanese-Pattern Notebook ▲ Take on the Target Toss Challenge

Only 60 Minutes from Kansai International Airport Experience Godzilla and Japanese Culture Like Never Before

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Godzilla Interception Operation, the popular Godzilla attraction located within Nijigen no Mori , the anime-themed park on Awaji Island, Japan, the limited-time event “Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2026 in Summer” will be held from Saturday, July 18, 2026, through Sunday, September 13, 2026.Designed for Godzilla fans visiting from around the world, as well as travelers seeking a unique Japanese experience, this special summer event offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Godzilla while also enjoying traditional elements of Japanese culture.During the festival, guests who purchase a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey Pass will be invited to take part in three exclusive challenge games.The challenges include the “Bow and Arrow Challenge,” inspired by the storyline of Godzilla Interception Operation; the “Tosenkyo Game,” a traditional Japanese game in which players toss folding fans toward a target; and the “Target Toss Challenge,” where participants throw balls at numbered targets to earn points.Guests who achieve a combined score of 300 points or more across all three games will receive an exclusive Nijigen no Mori Original Japanese-Pattern Notebook. Those who score below 300 points will receive a Nijigen no Mori Original Japanese-Pattern Postcard.Join this special summer celebration where the world of Godzilla meets the traditions of Japan, only at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island.Event OverviewEvent Period:July 18, 2026 (Sat) – September 13, 2026 (Sun)Details:During the event period, guests who purchase either a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey Pass and enter the attraction will be eligible to participate in three special challenge games.Participants who achieve a combined score of 300 points or more across all three games will receive an Original Japanese-Pattern Notebook. Guests who score below 300 points will receive an Original Japanese-Pattern Postcard.Eligibility:Guests who purchase a Premium Ticket or VIP Journey PassExclusive Bonus Gifts:Premium Ticket: Original Godzilla BackpackVIP Journey Pass: Original “Godzilla” Sukajan JacketOfficial Website:■Overview of “Godzilla Interception Operation”“Godzilla Interception Operation” is the world’s only entertainment attraction themed around a life-size Godzilla—measuring an incredible 120 meters in length, the largest in the world—landing on Awaji Island, Hyogo, Japan. Guests can experience the overwhelming power and scale of Godzilla up close.Participants join the National Godzilla Awaji Island Research Center and take on thrilling missions, including a zipline that plunges into Godzilla’s body, recreated with meticulous detail, and a shooting game in which they eliminate scattered Godzilla cells.The attraction also features the world’s first permanent Godzilla Museum, as well as an indoor kids’ area called “Kaiju no Mori,” where younger guests can freely play with approximately 50 different types of monster soft vinyl figures.In addition, visitors can enjoy exclusive merchandise from the National Godzilla Awaji Island Research Center and themed food inspired by the world of “Godzilla Interception Operation.”At Godzilla Interception Operation, guests can find a wide selection of Godzilla merchandise, including many exclusive items available only at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori.Wear a cool hat or an adorable headband as you enjoy the attraction and immerse yourself even further in the world of Godzilla.Guests can also choose from souvenirs such as figures and sweets, making it easy to take home a piece of their adventure.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Overview of the Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room “Kaiju Land”To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, the special collaboration room “Kaiju Land” brings together legendary monsters from across the Godzilla film series.The room features interior designs and tapestries showcasing Godzilla and other fan-favorite kaiju, as well as a view of a life-sized portion of Godzilla visible through the window. Special lighting effects transform the space, creating different atmospheres by day and by night.Guests can also take on a special mission to find all the hidden kaiju throughout the room. Those who complete the mission will receive luxurious rewards, making this an immersive experience that can be enjoyed from morning until night.■Overview of the Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Godzilla Collaboration Room “Showa Toho Kaiju Archive Room”Capacity:Up to 2 guestsDetails：One private villa at GRAND CHARIOT Hokuto Shichisei 135° has been specially themed around Godzilla, inspired by Japan’s iconic tokusatsu film series. Designed with a retro Showa-era aesthetic, the room recreates both the world of Godzilla and the atmosphere of Japan’s Showa period, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in this nostalgic yet cinematic space.＜Original Novelty Gifts＞・Original-design Godzilla faux leather coaster・King Ghidorah concept art boardTM & © TOHO

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