JEAC warns against judge providing voluntary affidavit in civil case

A judge may not execute an affidavit prepared by counsel regarding the circumstances surrounding the judge’s submission of a letter of retirement, but may appear at a deposition concerning the same subject, keeping in mind the ethical constraints governing testimony in a pending proceeding, the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee has held.

The ethics panel acted May 28 in Opinion Number 2026-03.

The inquiring judge recently submitted a letter of retirement effective December 31. A legal dispute has now arisen concerning the judge’s anticipated retirement because an election for the inquiring judge’s position was scheduled, but was subsequently canceled when the Governor’s Office announced its intention to fill the judge’s seat by appointment. The cancellation of the election is currently the subject of a pending declaratory judgment action.

Counsel for the plaintiffs in the action requested that the inquiring judge provide “a brief, narrowly tailored affidavit” confirming certain alleged factual matters surrounding the judge’s retirement letter. The affidavit was requested, in part, to dispense with the necessity of taking the inquiring judge’s deposition.

The concern identified by the inquiring judge in the underlying inquiry — the applicability of Canon 2B — is warranted, the committee said. Canon 2B states, in part, that a judge shall not lend the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge or others; nor shall a judge convey or permit others to convey the impression that they are in a special position to influence the judge, and a judge shall not testify voluntarily as a character witness.

“Although the most intuitively applicable part of this canon only prohibits voluntary testimony as a ‘character witness,’ this Committee has issued numerous opinions warning judges not to voluntarily provide testimony on factual matters as well, unless compelled to do so under a subpoena, or unless the matter concerns official investigations by a law enforcement agency, the Bar, or the Judicial Qualifications Commission,” the panel said.

The JEAC said the inquiring judge “should be especially reticent” under the circumstances.

“First, the affidavit is being sought in connection with a private, civil dispute, not a criminal investigation or a Bar or a JQC investigation,” the panel said. “Second, the affidavit is sought at the behest of an attorney representing one side in that dispute. Voluntarily drafting and then submitting such an affidavit under these circumstances could be perceived as assisting the plaintiffs in a pending lawsuit, and, thus, could create the impression that the judge was lending the prestige of judicial office to favor that side.”

As to the second inquiry — whether the judge may appear at a deposition pursuant to a subpoena — the JEAC said it has little guidance to offer given the information presented. However, a judge is always constrained by the Code of Judicial Conduct, including when he or she gives testimony in a deposition.

“Thus, the inquiring judge should remain mindful of all the judicial canons, including Canon 3B(12) (‘A judge shall not disclose or use, for any purpose unrelated to judicial duties, nonpublic information acquired in a judicial capacity.’),” the committee said.

The Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee is charged with rendering advisory opinions to judges and judicial candidates on the application of the Code of Judicial Conduct to their circumstances. While judges and candidates may cite the opinion as evidence of good faith, the opinions are not binding on the Judicial Qualifications Commission.