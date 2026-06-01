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The Business Research Company's Robotic Kitting Systems Market Size To Reach $4.43Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 16.9%

Expected to grow to $4.44 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robotic kitting systems market is experiencing swift expansion as industries increasingly turn to automation to boost efficiency and accuracy. With advancing technologies and growing demand across various regions, this market is set to undergo significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook of the robotic kitting systems sector.

Robotic Kitting Systems Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for robotic kitting systems has seen rapid development recently, with its value expected to rise from $2.04 billion in 2025 to $2.38 billion in 2026. This increase represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The past growth has been fueled by factors such as the rising automation of manufacturing processes, greater use of robotic arms in assembly lines, the push to minimize errors in kit assembly, increasing labor costs, and expanding warehousing and logistics activities.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its robust expansion, reaching $4.44 billion by 2030, with an even slightly higher CAGR of 16.9%. This future growth is expected to be driven by the broader deployment of AI-powered robotic systems, increased use of vision and sensor-based picking technologies, a rising need for cloud-based fleet management software, wider applications in pre-assembly component grouping, and a stronger demand for integrated maintenance and technical support services. Key trends shaping this forecast period include the growing incorporation of robotic kitting in order fulfillment, greater reliance on vision-guided robotic arms, expanded use of simulation and optimization software, the development of just-in-time (JIT) parts delivery solutions, and a focus on more customized robotic kitting offerings.

What Robotic Kitting Systems Are and How They Improve Operations

Robotic kitting systems are automated setups that organize and assemble multiple parts or components into a single kit efficiently and accurately. By combining robotics, sensors, and specialized software, these systems pick, place, and arrange items with minimal errors and higher throughput. Their role is critical in streamlining material handling workflows and ensuring kit assembly is consistent and repeatable, which significantly enhances operational productivity.

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Growing Automation Demand Propels Robotic Kitting Systems Market

One of the main forces behind the growing robotic kitting systems market is the rising demand for automation in manufacturing. Automation involves using machines, robots, and computer-controlled systems to carry out production tasks with limited human involvement. This trend is gaining momentum as labor shortages intensify, pushing companies to rely more heavily on automated solutions to sustain production efficiency and meet output goals.

In addition, automation helps streamline assembly and material handling processes by improving precision and speed while reducing the dependence on manual labor. This not only boosts factory productivity but also ensures more consistent operations. For example, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported that the global number of industrial robots operating in factories reached 4,281,585 units, reflecting a 10% increase year-over-year. Moreover, annual robot installations exceeded 500,000 units for the third straight year, with Asia accounting for 70% of new deployments in 2023, followed by Europe at 17% and the Americas at 10%. This clearly highlights the growing commitment to automation, which in turn drives demand for robotic kitting systems.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Robotic Kitting Systems

North America held the largest share of the robotic kitting systems market in 2025, reflecting its strong industrial base and early adoption of automation technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial expansion and increasing investment in advanced manufacturing technologies.

The overall market overview includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global trends and regional growth opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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