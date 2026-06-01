DVDFab Launches Detail Refiner AI, Bringing Cloud-Powered Mosaic Removal to Its AI Suite

DVDFab Detail Refiner AI

Cloud-based AI engine restores crystal-clear detail in mosaic-affected video, with no local GPU required, embedded directly in the DVDFab Ripper workflow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DVDFab announced Detail Refiner AI, a cloud-powered tool that intelligently removes mosaics and restores fine visual detail in video. The new module is embedded directly into DVDFab's Ripper workflow and brings the company's integrated AI enhancement suite to five tools, joining NVIDIA AI Enhancer, AI Upscaler, AI HDR Upconverter, and Subtitle Generator AI in a single application.Mosaic removal has historically required manual frame-by-frame editing or expensive dedicated software. Detail Refiner AI takes a different approach: the tool analyzes video frames to detect mosaic regions and reconstructs fine textures, edges, and visual structures by learning from surrounding pixels and scene context. All processing runs on DVDFab's FabCloud infrastructure, so users get professional-grade results without investing in dedicated GPU hardware.How It Works DVDFab Detail Refiner AI is currently available within DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Ripper, and UHD Ripper, and supports source material at resolutions from 480p to 8K. Creator module integration is in development and will be added in a forthcoming update. The workflow follows three steps:Step 1: Open DVDFab and select the Ripper module. Load the source: a disc, ISO file, or folder containing video content. Choose the output format and resolution. The program detects the source automatically and prepares it for processing.Step 2: In the Profile menu, select Detail Refiner AI and choose a processing mode. Standard mode prioritizes speed; High Quality mode maximizes restoration detail. The tool displays estimated processing time and FabCloud credit consumption before the job begins, giving users full visibility before committing to a run.Step 3: Click Start. DVDFab's cloud servers handle mosaic detection, detail reconstruction, and audio-video merging. A real-time progress indicator tracks conversion status. Once complete, the professionally restored video is ready for download or local archiving.Five AI Tools, One Integrated WorkflowDetail Refiner AI is the fifth addition to DVDFab's built-in AI enhancement suite. All five modules run within the same DVDFab application, allowing users to combine enhancements across a single workflow without managing separate tools or installations:- NVIDIA AI Enhancer: SDR-to-HDR10 conversion, with simultaneous upscaling of DVD and Blu-ray sources to 4K HDR10- AI Upscaler: Resolution upscaling up to 8K, with AI correction for compression artifacts, noise, and focus defects- AI HDR Upconverter: SDR to HDR and Dolby Vision conversion, with support for upgrading existing HDR10 content to Dolby Vision- Subtitle Generator AI: Automated speech-to-text subtitle generation- Detail Refiner AI: Cloud-based mosaic removal and texture restorationTogether, the suite addresses the full range of video enhancement needs: resolution upscaling to 8K, HDR and Dolby Vision conversion, automated subtitles, and mosaic removal — all accessible from within the same DVDFab application.Availability and System RequirementsDVDFab Detail Refiner AI offers a free trial. The product follows a License + Credit model: purchasing a license grants access and includes complimentary FabCloud credits to start, with additional credits available as needed for continued use. Existing DVDFab All-In-One subscribers receive access as part of their plan.The software runs on Windows 10 and Windows 11 (64-bit) with an Intel Core i3 or equivalent processor, 4 GB RAM, 20 GB available disk space, and a live internet connection for cloud processing.

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