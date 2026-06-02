CHASING Launches CanFish F2, the AI-Powered Underwater Fishing Camera Ushering in the Era of “Visual Fishing”

The CHASING CanFish F2 operates on a European carp fishing venue, combining dual-frequency sonar, real-time underwater HD vision, GPS navigation, and intelligent bait deployment to help anglers locate fish with unprecedented precision. Real-time underwater footage captured by the CHASING CanFish F2 shows a fish approaching and striking a lure beneath the surface, giving anglers unprecedented visual insight into fish behavior. The CHASING CanFish F2 integrates dual-frequency sonar, a 30-meter elevating HD camera, advanced four-vectored-thruster propulsion, and intelligent GPS navigation into a single smart fishing platform derived from over 10 years of underwater robotics engin

CHASING launches CanFish F2, an AI underwater fishing camera combining sonar, live HD vision, GPS navigation and smart baiting to enable “Visual Fishing.”

TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anglers Can Now Watch Fish Strike Live Beneath Their Lures in Real Time

What if anglers could finally see everything happening beneath the surface?

That question is now becoming reality.

CHASING, a global leader in underwater robotics technology, has officially launched the CHASING CanFish F2 — a next-generation AI Fish Finder that combines dual-frequency sonar, real-time underwater HD vision, intelligent GPS navigation, and precision bait deployment into one integrated smart fishing platform.

For decades, fishing has largely relied on instinct, sonar interpretation, and educated guesswork. But underwater terrain, fish behavior, and rig presentation remained mostly invisible.

The CHASING CanFish F2 changes that.

By combining real-time underwater imaging with intelligent sonar mapping, the system allows anglers to actively inspect underwater structures, locate fish-holding zones, confirm bottom composition, and even watch fish strike their lures live underwater.

Industry observers are increasingly calling this technological shift “Visual Fishing” — the transition from blind casting toward real-time underwater intelligence.

“The biggest mystery in fishing has always been what happens underwater,” said the CHASING product team. “Modern anglers no longer want to fish blind.”

The official global pre-order event is now live.

Seeing What Anglers Have Never Seen Before

At the core of the CanFish F2 is a revolutionary underwater visual system engineered to bring real-time underwater awareness directly to anglers.

The platform integrates:

Smart Dual-Frequency Sonar

A 30-meter elevating rotating HD underwater camera

Real-time 1080P underwater video transmission

AI-assisted GPS navigation

Precision intelligent bait deployment

Using a built-in motorized winch system, the HD underwater camera can descend up to 30 meters below the surface while streaming true-color live footage directly to a smart device.

The camera system supports:

0–320° panning

±115° tilt

±30° roll

This enables anglers to actively inspect underwater terrain without relying on distortion-heavy panoramic lenses.

Instead of guessing whether a rig landed on clean gravel, weed, hard bottom, or deep silt, anglers can now visually confirm it in real time.

During early field testing on pressured European carp venues, anglers reportedly identified hidden hard-bottom feeding zones located beside deep silt beds — areas that later produced successful overnight takes.

Other users captured dramatic underwater footage of large predatory fish approaching lures from submerged structures moments before striking.

“CanFish F2 turns underwater uncertainty into visual intelligence,” the CHASING team added.

Built From 10+ Years of Deep-Sea Robotics Technology

Unlike conventional bait boats developed purely for recreational fishing, the CanFish F2 originates from industrial underwater robotics engineering.

CHASING has spent more than a decade developing underwater ROV systems used globally for:

Deep-sea exploration

Marine infrastructure inspection

Underwater rescue operations

Scientific research

Commercial marine applications

That same engineering philosophy now powers the CanFish F2.

The system features:

A streamlined deep-sea-inspired hull

Advanced four-vectored-thruster propulsion

Omnidirectional maneuverability

Current resistance up to 0.6 m/s

Industrial-grade sealing and waterproofing systems

The result is a stable intelligent aquatic platform capable of maintaining precise positioning even in windy reservoirs, flowing rivers, and expansive open-water environments where conventional bait boats often struggle.

This industrial-grade approach allows anglers to deploy rigs with exceptional consistency and stability under real-world fishing conditions.

Precision GPS Navigation and Smart Baiting

Beyond underwater scouting, the CanFish F2 also functions as a precision autonomous bait deployment system.

Its high-accuracy GPS navigation allows anglers to save exact fishing coordinates and automatically return to those locations repeatedly with minimal deviation.

The optional dual-chamber intelligent baiting module supports payload capacities up to 2KG and enables anglers to independently control bait release zones for advanced feeding strategies.

This supports:

Long-range precision baiting

Wide-area feed distribution

Focused hookbait placement

Repeatable night-time deployment

Accurate rig positioning on pressured waters

For modern specimen anglers, precision is no longer optional — it is a competitive advantage.

Designed for Multi-Day Sessions

European carp fishing sessions often last for days, requiring equipment capable of operating continuously in changing environments.

The CanFish F2 is powered by a high-capacity 11400mAh swappable battery system supporting up to 6 hours of continuous operation per charge.

Its quick-swap battery architecture minimizes downtime and allows uninterrupted scouting, mapping, and baiting throughout extended fishing sessions.

The Rise of Smart Angling

As underwater imaging, AI navigation, and intelligent sonar systems continue to evolve, many within the industry believe fishing is entering a new technological era.

The future of fishing is increasingly becoming data-driven, visual, and precision-oriented.

The CHASING CanFish F2 represents a major step toward that future by merging underwater robotics, visual intelligence, and autonomous navigation into one integrated fishing ecosystem.

Initial global production allocations are currently limited due to the complexity of the sonar-vision integration system and precision underwater camera components.

Early adopters will be among the first anglers globally to deploy real-time underwater visual intelligence on pressured waters this season.

The official CHASING CanFish F2 global pre-order event is now live.

Explore the Official Launch and Reserve Early Access Here

CHASING CanFish F2 Official Pre-Order Page

About CHASING

CHASING is a global leader in underwater robotics and intelligent marine technology. With over 10 years of expertise in underwater ROV systems, CHASING develops advanced underwater solutions for consumer, industrial, and professional marine applications worldwide.

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