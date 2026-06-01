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The Business Research Company's Resort Buyout Event Travel Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.4% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $25.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The resort buyout event travel market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by changing preferences in luxury travel and event hosting. As more people and organizations seek exclusive and personalized experiences, this sector is poised for impressive growth. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Resort Buyout Event Travel Market Size and Growth Outlook

The resort buyout event travel market has experienced robust expansion over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $16.61 billion in 2025 to $18.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the historical period is largely attributed to the rise of luxury and boutique resorts, expanding budgets for corporate retreats, the growing popularity of destination weddings, the surge in travel among high-net-worth individuals, and the increase in private party events.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong momentum, reaching $25.97 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 9.4%. Factors driving this future growth include heightened demand for wellness and holistic retreats, the increasing trend of extended multi-week resort buyouts, the broader adoption of digital booking platforms, and the rise of influencer and content creator events. Additionally, a focus on privacy and exclusivity in resort experiences is shaping the market. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period involve greater interest in luxury resort buyouts, rising demand for destination weddings and private parties, expanded use of multi-day and seasonal exclusive rentals, growth in corporate and team-building retreat bookings, and a stronger emphasis on personalized, customizable event experiences.

Understanding Resort Buyout Event Travel

Resort buyout event travel involves renting or reserving an entire resort exclusively for a particular event or private gathering. This approach grants the organizing party full control over the resort’s accommodations, amenities, and event spaces during the reserved timeframe. It is commonly chosen to create a tailor-made and private setting for large-scale events, celebrations, or organized group activities, offering a unique blend of luxury, privacy, and flexibility.

View the full resort buyout event travel market report:

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Key Factors Stimulating Growth in the Resort Buyout Event Travel Market

One of the primary drivers boosting the resort buyout event travel market is the rising investment in premium hospitality infrastructure. This includes high-end resorts, luxury villas, private islands, and upscale event-ready properties outfitted with exclusive amenities, extensive accommodations, and integrated event facilities designed specifically for full-property buyouts and private group bookings. Such investments respond to a growing demand for luxury travel experiences and the desire for unique, experience-focused hospitality offerings.

This enhanced infrastructure supports fully customized and large-scale private events—such as corporate retreats, weddings, and exclusive gatherings—in controlled, upscale environments that prioritize guest experience and privacy. For example, in September 2025, Savills, a UK real estate services company, reported a moderate recovery in UK hotel investments during Q3 2025, with total transaction volumes reaching £1.04 billion ($1.38 billion), marking a 23.8% increase compared to the previous year. This illustrates how expanding premium hospitality investments are directly contributing to the growth of the resort buyout event travel market.

Regions Leading and Accelerating Growth in Resort Buyout Event Travel

In 2025, North America was the largest market for resort buyout event travel, holding the leading regional position. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market report includes insights on several regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in this sector.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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