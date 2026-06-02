Aecooly Cold Air Heatwave Lifesaver Spray: Delivers 18°F Cooling in 10 Seconds

Winner of the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, Aecooly Cold Air personal cooling system delivers cold airflow — not just moving air.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global temperatures continue to rise and heat waves become more intense, traditional portable fans are reaching their limits. Airflow alone can only circulate existing hot air—often providing little real relief in extreme environments.Aecooly’s Cold Air Ultra is designed to address this gap by introducing a hybrid cooling approach that blends powerful airflow with evaporative mist cooling in a compact handheld form factor.Designed for Real Heat, Not Just Air MovementCold Air Ultra is built for the moments when heat becomes unavoidable—commutes in dense urban environments, outdoor events, travel days, and long hours under direct sun.Rather than simply moving air, the system enhances personal cooling through a combination of high-speed airflow and ultra-fine mist dispersion. The mist rapidly evaporates upon contact with the skin, supporting heat dissipation through natural evaporation.The result is a noticeably cooler sensation designed for real-world summer conditions.Tested Cooling Performance: Up to 18°F Reduction in 10 SecondsIn controlled thermal testing, Cold Air Ultra reduced skin surface temperature by up to 18°F (10°C) within 10 seconds of activation.This rapid response is designed to provide immediate relief during peak heat exposure, especially in environments where shade or airflow alone is not sufficient.Built for All-Day Use in Extreme ConditionsCold Air Ultra is powered by a 7000mAh rechargeable battery, delivering up to 10 hours of runtime depending on usage mode.It also supports 20W two-way fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge the device or use it as an emergency power source for mobile devices when needed.Winner of the 2026 Red Dot Design AwardRecognized for its integration of performance engineering and user-centered design, the Cold Air Ultra series received the 2026 Red Dot Design Award prior to its global launch.Beyond its cooling performance, the device is designed with real-world usability in mind. A full-color touchscreen interface enables 100-level stepless airflow control, while five preset modes provide quick access for everyday use. A dedicated physical wake button helps prevent accidental activation during transport and storage.More Than Cooling: A Modular Outdoor ToolCold Air Ultra extends beyond personal cooling through a magnetic quick-release accessory system.The device supports interchangeable air nozzles and a cleaning brush attachment, enabling practical use cases such as dust removal, camp setup assistance, and light inflation tasks—expanding its role from cooling device to multifunctional outdoor tool.AvailabilityThe Aecooly Cold Air series is available globally starting today. Customers purchasing on Amazon can use promo code STAYCOOL20 at checkout for a limited-time 20% discount.Now Available at Aecooly.com, Amazon, and authorized global retailers.ASSETSHigh-resolution visuals and product photography are available [here] CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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