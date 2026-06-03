Digivante Launches JourneyEval AI: Real-User Testing at AI Speed

Introducing JourneyEval AI from Digivante.

New service stress-tests AI-built websites, chatbots and customer journeys with 1,000+ real users worldwide, delivering findings in hours, not weeks.

AI products are only as good as their experience. JourneyEval AI evaluates that experience at AI speed, so teams ship with confidence, not assumptions.” — Conor Whelan, CEO, Digivante

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digivante, the global crowdtesting and quality assurance specialist, this week launched JourneyEval AI, a new service for evaluating AI-powered digital experiences before they reach customers. Findings are returned in hours instead of weeks, keeping evaluation in step with the pace at which AI products are now built and released.

JourneyEval AI is purpose-built for the wave of AI in the customer-facing layer: AI search, chatbots, conversational interfaces, copilots, and the websites, apps and customer journeys teams are increasingly assembling with AI. These products do not fail like traditional software. They fail in context, on relevance, on tone, and on whether a user can actually get to the outcome they came for. Automated scoring and benchmark suites can tell teams whether outputs are technically correct, but they cannot tell teams whether the experience holds together from start to finish.

That is the gap JourneyEval AI closes. The service combines structured evaluation methodology, QA and UX expertise, and Digivante's global crowd of 1,000+ evaluators on real devices, all working to a defined evaluation brief. The result is a clear, prioritised view of where an AI experience is working, where it is breaking, and what to fix first. In practice that means 40 test days of evaluation delivered in as little as 24 hours, coverage across 300+ device, browser and environment combinations, 24/7 testing across time zones, and structured findings that product, engineering and UX teams can act on immediately.

"AI products are only as good as their experience. JourneyEval AI evaluates that experience at AI speed, so teams ship with confidence, not assumptions," said Conor Whelan, CEO of Digivante.

JourneyEval AI is built to evaluate end-to-end customer experience, not only the quality of individual AI responses. That matters because AI-powered features do not exist in isolation. An AI search experience sits inside a product catalogue. A chatbot sits inside a support flow. An AI-built signup form sits inside a wider conversion journey. JourneyEval AI evaluates the whole picture, so teams understand how the AI performs in the context customers actually encounter it.

The service is designed to fit around the way modern teams build. After a rapid setup defining the AI feature or journey to evaluate, participants interact with it naturally, asking questions, exploring journeys and using the experience as customers would. Teams can use JourneyEval AI for one-off pre-release validation, for ongoing AI experience monitoring, or as a final sense-check before a new experience goes live. It runs alongside existing QA and can support UAT for AI-powered features.

JourneyEval AI is available now. Teams can book a conversation with Digivante to see how their AI-powered experience performs in evaluation.

Digivante helps digital teams launch and release with confidence. Through its global crowdtesting community and its team of QA and UX specialists, Digivante delivers structured testing across websites, apps and customer journeys, including AI evaluation, accessibility, payment, customer journey, localisation and UX testing. Digivante is headquartered in Cheltenham, UK.

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