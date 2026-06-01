Over 147,000 Carers will receive €2,000 Carer’s Support Grant payment this week

€336 million in Carer’s Support Grant payments issuing this week

The Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary TD, has today announced that the annual Carer’s Support Grant is being paid this week to over 147,000 carers.

The annual grant, which stands at €2,000 per care recipient, is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

The overall value of the grant payments being paid this week is expected to be in the region of €336 million.

The grant is paid in respect of each person being cared for. Over 18,000 carers are providing care for two or more people and will receive a grant for each person they are caring for.

Carers will receive their Carer’s Support Grant payment(s) in their nominated post office or bank account on Thursday, 4th June.

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to all people receiving Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. It is also available to other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments.

Minister Calleary commented:

“I am very pleased to announce that over 147,000 carers will receive the annual Carer’s Support Grant of €2,000 this week. This will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and Domiciliary Care Allowance.

“The Carer’s Support Grant was increased to €2,000 as the first of a number of improvements introduced in recognition of the vital role of carers and the contribution they make to society.

“As part of Budget 2026 I announced further improvements to the weekly income disregard for Carer’s Allowance which will come into effect from next month, in July.

“As Minister for Social Protection, I want to take this opportunity to thank all carers in Ireland for the vital and valuable contribution you play in our society and in all our local communities. Your commitment and work in supporting those that need help and support is hugely important and is greatly appreciated.”

Further information on the Carer’s Support Grant is available at www.gov.ie/csg.

Notes:

How to Qualify for the Carer’s Support Grant:

You automatically qualify for the Carer’s Support Grant if you get Carer's Allowance, Carer's Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance.

If you are not getting any of these payments, you may still qualify if you meet these conditions:

you are 16 or over

you ordinarily reside in the Irish State

you care for the person full time

you have been caring for the person for a continuous period of at least six months, and this period includes the first Thursday in June

you live with the person you are caring for or you are contactable quickly by a direct system of communication such as a telephone or an alarm

You do not qualify for Carer's Support Grant if you are:

working, self-employed, or on a training or education course for more than 18.5 hours a week. (Note: you must show us that the person you are caring for has adequate care while you are working, on an education course, or both)

getting Jobseeker's Allowance or Jobseeker's Benefit

signing on for credited contributions

living in a hospital, convalescent home or similar institution

If you are caring for more than one person, you will get a grant for each person cared for.

The Carer’s Support Grant is exempt from income tax, PRSI and USC.