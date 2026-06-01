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Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan to meet Czech and Polish counterparts in Prague and Warsaw

Monday 1 June 2026

The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan is today commencing a week of bilateral engagements with Member States in advance of Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

Minister O’Callaghan travels to Prague to meet with his Czech counterparts Lubomir Metnar, Minister of the Interior and Jeroným Tejc Minister for Justice.

The Minister will then travel to Warsaw to meet Waldemar Żurek, the Polish Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General and Marcin Kierwiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration.

While in Poland Minister O’Callaghan will visit the EU’s eastern border with Belarus where he will receive a briefing on the border security situation.

The minister‘s travel to Czechia and Poland comes ahead of Ireland assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 July. Discussions will focus on preparations and priorities for the Irish Presidency and areas of mutual interest, including migration, organised crime and the rule of law.

Speaking ahead of his bilateral meetings Minister O’Callaghan said:

Minister O’Callaghan will conclude his week in Luxembourg at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on Thursday and Friday, where he will continue his series of bilateral engagements with a range of other Member States.

ENDS…///

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Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan to meet Czech and Polish counterparts in Prague and Warsaw

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