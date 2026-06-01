BPX Mines 90,000 Process Cases to Surface 14 P&L Levers for US Building Materials Manufacturer

As manufacturers race toward S/4HANA before the 2027 ECC deadline, process mining is turning hidden order-to-cash leakage into recoverable working capital.

You cannot redesign a process nobody measured. Most enterprises migrate on assumptions. BPX mined 90,000 cases first, then let the evidence decide what to fix.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the working capital your finance team has already written off is still trapped inside your order-to-cash process, invisible to every dashboard you trust? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company running live SAP transformation engagements across five continents, today detailed a 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 case study that analyzed more than 90,000 process cases for a 5,000-employee US building materials manufacturer. The findings arrive as manufacturers worldwide compress migration timelines ahead of SAP's 2027 ECC support cutoff and lean on process mining for hard evidence before they redesign anything.The engagement evaluated 90,000+ process cases and isolated 14 high-impact use cases tied directly to P&L and cash flow. Within those, BPX modeled scenarios projecting a 60% reduction in unplanned price changes and a 25% drop in overdue payments, two of the largest single drains on margin and liquidity in the manufacturer's order-to-cash cycle.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄Mainstream support from SAP for ECC will cease in 2027, leaving many organizations with an impending deadline by which time they must figure out their approach to migration. Studies carried out on large-scale transformations have shown that around 70% of these fail to meet the budgeting or deadlines set at the beginning. Market analysts covering the process mining space predict growth of more than 40% per annum until 2030.Missed targets rarely trace back to bad technology. They trace back to redesigning processes nobody measured first, and the cost of that omission compounds quietly until the migration is already underway.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱90,000+ process cases analyzed: BPX evaluated more than 90,000 order-to-cash and procurement cases across the manufacturer's SAP landscape, one of the larger single-engagement mining datasets seen in the building materials sector.-> 14 P&L and cash flow levers identified: Mining surfaced 14 discrete use cases tied directly to profit, loss, and cash position, and BPX ranked each by financial impact.-> 60% reduction in unplanned price changes: Modeled scenarios pointed to as much as a 60% cut in unplanned price-change events that quietly erode contract margin.-> 55% fewer sales order rejections: Conformance analysis mapped fixes projected to reduce sales order rejections by 55%, stripping rework out of the order-to-cash flow.-> 25% drop in overdue payments: Targeted intervention on collection patterns indicated a 25% reduction in overdue receivables, freeing working capital.-> 22% on-time delivery gain: Process redesign opportunities tracked to a 22% improvement in on-time delivery performance.-> 10 automation activities initiated: BPX scoped and launched 10 automation activities against the highest-frequency manual touchpoints the data exposed.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The building materials sector runs on thin margins and long cash cycles, which makes hidden process leakage costly in ways standard ERP dashboards never reveal. As thousands of manufacturers move toward S/4HANA, many will lift existing processes into the new platform untouched. Enterprises that mine first carry clean, conformant processes into migration and recover working capital along the way. Those that delay rebuild their inefficiencies inside a more expensive system and pay for them twice.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 Management and integrated Toolchain Implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Process Mining with SAP Signavio

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