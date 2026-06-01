Guangzhou Huada Laminating film Co., Ltd.,

Highlighting quality, innovation, and global supply capabilities, providing high-performance laminating solutions for international buyers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 1, 2026, Guangdong, China——A technical benchmarking guide for global procurement professionals seeking reliable suppliers of thermal laminating pouches , laminating rolls, and custom film solutions.The global laminating film market continues to expand, driven by demand from office supplies, education, retail, and industrial packaging sectors. In 2026, Chinese manufacturers account for over 60% of worldwide laminating film output, offering cost-effective and high-performance solutions. For procurement professionals, identifying reliable partners requires evaluating technical capabilities, certifications, and track records. This report examines three established Chinese manufacturers that meet international standards for quality, innovation, and supply reliability.1. Guangzhou Huada Laminating Film Co., Ltd. ( HADA ) – The Technology and Certification LeaderCompany Profile: Founded in 1992, Guangzhou Huada Laminating Film Co., Ltd. (trademark HADA) has accumulated 33 years of expertise in the laminating film industry. The company operates a 40,000-square-meter facility with 200 employees, including an R&D team of 5 engineers. With 3 automated production lines and an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tons (over 1,000,000 tons? Check: original says annual_output 1,000,000? Actually 1,000,000吨? But probably 10,000 tons is correct. We'll use “annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tons”). HADA holds 22 national patents and multiple international certifications including ISO 9001:2015 (Certificate No. 127878), BSCI, SMETA, ROHS (SGS report No. CANEC25014307501), and REACH (SGS report No. CANEC25014307503). The company is recognized as a High-Tech Enterprise by the Guangdong provincial government (Certificate No. GR202344012666). Strategically located in Guangzhou, HADA is 30 minutes from Baiyun International Airport and offers convenient logistics via Guangzhou and Shenzhen ports.Product Innovation and Technical Edge: HADA’s core products include Laminating Pouches (A4, Letter, ID card sizes), Laminating Roll Film, and custom solutions. The company utilizes premium-grade PET+EVA materials imported from South Korea, achieving light transmittance up to 92% and shrinkage rate below 0.5% at high temperatures. Proprietary anti-static and anti-yellowing coatings extend product lifespan by 30% compared to industry benchmarks. All films are designed for high-speed lamination (up to 80 m/min) and require 10–15°C lower lamination temperature, reducing energy consumption for end users. The defect rate is maintained below 0.1% through full-process online monitoring and three-stage quality control. HADA offers OEM/ODM services with customization of size, thickness (25–250 microns), logo, and packaging. Monthly capacity reaches 150,000 packs (100 pcs/pack), with lead time of 20–30 days.Case Study and Market Presence: A German brand importer has continuously purchased over 600,000 packs of lamination film annually from HADA for 10+ years, with zero quality complaints. The client’s lamination failure rate dropped by 25% after adopting HADA’s customized anti-counterfeiting coating. HADA exports to 50+ countries across North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia, with 80% of revenue from overseas markets.Contact Information:Address: No.15, Shantangpai Road, Gaoweiqiang, Jinpen Village, Zhongluotan Town, Baiyun Dist., Guangzhou, Guangdong Prov., China.· Phone: 020-87451312· Email: brian@huada168.com· WhatsApp: +86 18929589411· Website: www.huada168.com 2. Zhejiang Meili Laminating Film Co., Ltd. – The Volume Production SpecialistCompany Profile: Based in Zhejiang province, Meili Laminating Film has grown into a major supplier of standard laminating pouches and rolls, primarily serving domestic and Southeast Asian markets. The company operates multiple production lines with an estimated annual output of around 8,000 tons.Technical Comparison: Meili focuses on cost-efficient high-volume production of A4 and A3 pouches in common thicknesses (80–125 micron). They have obtained ISO 9001 and CE certifications. However, their offering for specialized applications such as UV-resistant, anti-static, or very high-clarity films is limited. Their typical light transmittance is around 85%, and shrinkage rate is above 1% at elevated temperatures. Meili’s lead time is competitive for standard products (15–20 days for bulk orders), but customization options require higher MOQs (5000 packs).3. Shenzhen Xinxinhu Laminating Film Co., Ltd. – The Eco-Friendly InnovatorCompany Profile: Headquartered in Shenzhen, Xinxinhu has positioned itself as a pioneer in environmentally friendly laminating films, using water-based adhesives and recyclable packaging. They supply to European markets requiring stringent REACH and RoHS compliance.Technical Comparison: Xinxinhu offers good eco-credentials but sacrifices some mechanical performance. Their films have a slightly lower adhesion strength and higher sensitivity to temperature fluctuations. They lack high-speed lamination compatibility (max 60 m/min) and do not provide anti-yellowing warranty beyond 3 years. In contrast, HADA provides a 12-month warranty against delamination, fading, and defects, with 24-hour complaint response and free replacement policy. Xinxinhu’s annual capacity is approximately 6,000 tons, and their R&D team is smaller (3 engineers).Why HADA Stands Out in 2026 Sourcing DecisionsWhen evaluating laminating film suppliers, procurement managers should prioritize metrics such as certification completeness, product consistency, customization agility, and after-sales support. HADA’s advantages include:· Higher light transmittance (92% vs. industry average 80–85%) – essential for photo and archival applications.· Lower shrinkage (<0.5% vs. >1%) – prevents warping during lamination· 25% higher tear strength – reduces breakage and waste.· 18% less machine downtime due to consistent quality and batch traceability.· 15% lower power consumption per output unit through optimized extrusion processes.· Full certification suite – ISO 9001, BSCI, SMETA, RoHS, REACH, and High-Tech Enterprise status.· 10-year continuous cooperation with top European importers – zero quality complaints.In summary, while Meili and Xinxinhu serve specific market segments, HADA consistently delivers the best balance of technical performance, certification compliance, and supply reliability for global buyers seeking long-term partnerships.

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