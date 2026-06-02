Kenshi Yonezu, Fujii Kaze, MISAMO And Sam Smith Among Performers At MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026

The June 13 Grand Ceremony Will Also Feature sakanaction, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra And Many More

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN (MAJ), the country’s largest music awards ceremony, announced the first wave of performing artists at the Grand Ceremony set to be held on Saturday, June 13 at TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO.J-pop superstars Kenshi Yonezu, Fujii Kaze, and more will take the stage alongside the special sub-unit MISAMO from K-pop powerhouse TWICE and English singer Sam Smith at an event aiming to bring the global music industry closer than ever before.Other announced performs as of May 29 include rising pop group HANA, genre-blurring rapper CHANMINA, globally buzzing rockers sakanaction, shoegaze-influenced duo Hitsujibungaku and long-running live force Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra who will be joined by special guests AiNA THE END, TAKUMA from 10-FEET and LiSA.List Of Performers At Time Of WritingFujii KazeHANAMISAMOSam SmithsakanactionCHANMINATokyo Ska Paradise OrchestraLiSATAKUMA (10-FEET)AiNA THE ENDHitsujibungakuKenshi YonezuMore names are set to be announced before the Grand Ceremony on June 13. Information about the show can be found on the official MAJ website Alongside these acts set to appear at MAJ 2026, a series of concerts and special events will be held across Tokyo the week before the ceremony celebrating the diverse sounds of modern Japanese music. You can learn more about them here The first edition of MAJ was held in Kyoto at the historic ROHM Theater in 2025. The event is overseen by CEIPA (Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association), a first-of-its-kind organization uniting Japan’s five major music industry organizations. The acts slated to appear this year aim to not only celebrate Japanese music, but also show how the country serves as a global music industry hub elevating Asia on the worldwide stage.MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 – Event OverviewDate: June 13, 2026 (Sat)Event Week: June 5 (Fri) – June 13 (Sat), 2026Venue: TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and other locationsOfficial Website: https://www.musicawardsjapan.com/

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