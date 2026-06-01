India Pet Food Market Set for Strong Growth as Premium Nutrition Demand Rises

pet food market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India pet food market is entering a period of accelerated expansion, supported by changing consumer preferences, rising pet ownership, and growing awareness of animal health. Industry estimates indicate that the India pet food market is expected to reach US$ 773.7 million in 2026 and grow to US$ 1,469.8 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market’s momentum reflects a broader transformation in how Indian households care for companion animals.

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Pet Humanization Driving Demand

Urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the trend of treating pets as family members are reshaping feeding habits across the country. Pet owners are increasingly moving away from traditional home-prepared meals and adopting nutritionally balanced commercial products. Millennials and Gen Z consumers who account for a significant share of new pet adoptions are driving demand for premium science-backed nutrition solutions that support long-term pet wellness.

The premiumization trend is creating opportunities for manufacturers offering specialized diets, grain-free recipes, functional treats and products enriched with probiotics, vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. Industry observers note that premium and super-premium categories have been expanding faster than the overall market supported by growing awareness of breed-specific and life-stage nutrition requirements. The rising popularity of apartment-friendly dog breeds has also strengthened demand for tailored feeding solutions.

E-Commerce Expands Market Reach

E-commerce continues to play a critical role in market development. Online platforms have expanded access to pet food products across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities helping brands reach consumers beyond traditional metropolitan markets. Quick-commerce services are further improving convenience for pet owners. At the same time, supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialty pet stores are increasing shelf space dedicated to pet nutrition, creating a stronger omnichannel retail environment.

Challenges Persist in Non-Metro Regions

Despite robust growth prospects, the industry continues to face challenges. Commercial pet food penetration remains low in semi-urban and rural regions where price sensitivity and traditional feeding practices continue to influence purchasing decisions. Many households still rely on leftovers or homemade diets for pets, limiting adoption of packaged products. Expanding awareness and improving affordability are expected to remain key priorities for manufacturers seeking wider market penetration.

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Food Segment Maintains Dominance

Among product categories, the food segment remains the largest contributor to revenue, supported by the popularity of dry pet food. Consumers favor dry formulations because of their affordability, convenience, long shelf life and ease of storage. Manufacturers are enhancing product appeal through fortified ingredients and veterinary-backed nutritional benefits. The segment also benefits from extensive distribution networks spanning physical retail outlets and digital marketplaces.

Dogs Lead While Cat Food Gains Momentum

Dogs continue to dominate the market’s pet type category, accounting for the majority of demand as pet ownership rises across urban centers. However, the cat food segment is gaining momentum due to changing lifestyles, increasing apartment living and growing awareness of feline nutritional needs. Industry participants expect cat food sales to record strong growth over the coming years supported by premium products and specialized formulations.

West India Leads the Market

Regionally, West India remains the leading market, accounting for approximately 34% of total industry revenue. Maharashtra has emerged as a major hub due to higher incomes, strong pet adoption rates and the presence of manufacturing facilities operated by global brands. Organized retail networks and expanding veterinary services continue to support the region’s leadership position.

East India Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

East India is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market. Rising urbanization in cities such as Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, increasing middle-class incomes and greater digital access are encouraging adoption of commercial pet food products. Domestic brands are strengthening their presence in the region with competitively priced offerings while expanding veterinary infrastructure is helping improve awareness regarding preventive pet healthcare.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Food

Pet Nutraceuticals/Supplements

Pet Treats

Pet Veterinary Diets

By Pet

Cats

Dogs

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

By Region

North India

West India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape and Future Opportunities

Competition within the industry remains moderately consolidated with global and domestic companies investing in product innovation, direct-to-consumer channels and personalized nutrition strategies. Growing interest in veterinary diets and nutraceuticals highlights the sector’s evolving landscape. As consumer attitudes continue to shift toward premium pet care, the India pet food market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory through 2033.

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