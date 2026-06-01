Hayes & Associates to receive award for civic engagement from Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce

Learn more at hayes.cpa

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayes & Associates, an Omaha-based accounting and tax preparation firm, announced it will receive the 2026 Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Civic Engagement.

“We are extremely honored. This award reflects something that deeply matters — changing lives and helping people build stronger futures,” said Frank Hayes, president of Hayes & Associates.

One of Hayes's notable achievements is the launch of Hayes Smart Start: Financial Literacy for Small Business Owners, an online, 10-week course introduced by the firm in 2025.

“The program addresses a real need in our community. When small business owners strengthen financial know-how, they can make more sound decisions for long-term success,” said Hayes, who shared that more than 60 business owners have completed the course so far.

The firm also regularly does civic engagement work through Hayes Cares, the nonprofit organization it formed in 2014.

To learn more, visit hayes.cpa.

About Hayes & Associates

Hayes & Associates is one of Nebraska’s longest standing CPA firms, offering trusted, personalized financial support for more than four decades. The firm has deep roots in Omaha and is part of the national BDO Alliance, bringing broad expertise to small businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.