PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ENDORSES LT. COL. DAVID FLIPPO FOR CONGRESS IN NV-2

I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.” — David A. Flippo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lt. Col. David Flippo (Ret.), the America First Republican candidate for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, proudly announced today that he has received the powerful and decisive endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.This historic endorsement from the leader of the America First movement catapults Lt. Col. Flippo to the forefront as the clear choice for NV-02.President Trump recognizes what Nevada patriots already know: David Flippo is a proven, battle-tested fighter who will deliver results, not excuses.Lt. Col. David Flippo responded:“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. As a retired Air Force combat veteran, I will never stop fighting for his America First agenda — securing our borders, strengthening our military, cutting taxes, and putting Nevada families first. Together, we will keep Nevada red and Make America Great Again!”A retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who commanded over 1,000 Airmen in combat, small business owner, and unwavering conservative outsider, Flippo is the servant-leader Nevada needs to replace career politicians with real results.This high-profile endorsement further strengthens Flippo’s rapidly growing coalition of elite conservative leaders and grassroots champions, which already includes:President Donald J. TrumpCongressman Ralph NormanCongresswoman Anna Paulina LunaCongresswoman Mary MillerCongressman Andy OglesTurning Point ActionCombat Veterans for CongressFreedom Caucus FundSheriff Joe ArpaioFormer Congressman Allen WestFormer Congressman Jeff DuncanTrump-endorsed Nominee for TX-23 Brandon HerreraLyon County Commissioner Robert JacobsonElko County Commissioner Rex SteningerWashoe County Commissioner Jeanne HernanEureka County Sheriff Miles UminaCongressman Paul GosarCongressman Eli CraneCongressman Trent KellyCongressman Rich McCormickAmbassador Ric GrenellCPACGun Owners of AmericaWayne Allyn RootFormer Congressman Matt GaetzLander County Sheriff Ron UngerFormer Sheriff Richard MackNevada Young RepublicansWashoe Freedom CoalitionBorder Patrol Commander-at- Large Gregory BovinoNational Association for Gun RightsMoms for America ActionElko County Commissioner Brian GaleFormer Lyon County GOP Chairman Mark JonesFlippo is running to replace retiring Congressman Mark Amodei with real servant-leadership and an uncompromising America First agenda — securing the border, unleashing Nevada energy and mining, cutting taxes and inflation, protecting the 2nd Amendment, and supporting our veterans.

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