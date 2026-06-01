PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ENDORSES LT. COL. DAVID FLIPPO FOR CONGRESS IN NV-2
This historic endorsement from the leader of the America First movement catapults Lt. Col. Flippo to the forefront as the clear choice for NV-02.
President Trump recognizes what Nevada patriots already know: David Flippo is a proven, battle-tested fighter who will deliver results, not excuses.
Lt. Col. David Flippo responded:
“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. As a retired Air Force combat veteran, I will never stop fighting for his America First agenda — securing our borders, strengthening our military, cutting taxes, and putting Nevada families first. Together, we will keep Nevada red and Make America Great Again!”
A retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who commanded over 1,000 Airmen in combat, small business owner, and unwavering conservative outsider, Flippo is the servant-leader Nevada needs to replace career politicians with real results.
This high-profile endorsement further strengthens Flippo’s rapidly growing coalition of elite conservative leaders and grassroots champions, which already includes:
President Donald J. Trump
Congressman Ralph Norman
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna
Congresswoman Mary Miller
Congressman Andy Ogles
Turning Point Action
Combat Veterans for Congress
Freedom Caucus Fund
Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Former Congressman Allen West
Former Congressman Jeff Duncan
Trump-endorsed Nominee for TX-23 Brandon Herrera
Lyon County Commissioner Robert Jacobson
Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger
Washoe County Commissioner Jeanne Hernan
Eureka County Sheriff Miles Umina
Congressman Paul Gosar
Congressman Eli Crane
Congressman Trent Kelly
Congressman Rich McCormick
Ambassador Ric Grenell
CPAC
Gun Owners of America
Wayne Allyn Root
Former Congressman Matt Gaetz
Lander County Sheriff Ron Unger
Former Sheriff Richard Mack
Nevada Young Republicans
Washoe Freedom Coalition
Border Patrol Commander-at- Large Gregory Bovino
National Association for Gun Rights
Moms for America Action
Elko County Commissioner Brian Gale
Former Lyon County GOP Chairman Mark Jones
Flippo is running to replace retiring Congressman Mark Amodei with real servant-leadership and an uncompromising America First agenda — securing the border, unleashing Nevada energy and mining, cutting taxes and inflation, protecting the 2nd Amendment, and supporting our veterans.
Woodrow Johnston
David Flippo for Nevada
+1 775-391-0433
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