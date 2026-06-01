5G Test Equipment Market to Reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026

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BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G Test Equipment Market is witnessing remarkable growth as the telecommunications industry accelerates the deployment of next-generation wireless networks. The market is projected to increase from US$ 2.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 4.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones, connected IoT devices, autonomous systems, and industrial automation solutions is creating a strong demand for advanced testing and measurement equipment. As network architectures become more sophisticated with technologies such as massive MIMO, beamforming, network slicing, and cloud-native cores, telecom operators and equipment manufacturers require highly accurate testing tools to ensure network reliability, compliance, and performance.

Several factors are fueling market expansion, including the rapid global rollout of 5G infrastructure, growing investments in private 5G networks, rising Open RAN deployments, and evolving regulatory requirements for spectrum compliance. Among equipment categories, signal and spectrum analyzers dominate the market with over 26% share due to their critical role in frequency analysis and signal validation. The Sub-6 GHz segment remains the leading frequency band with more than 56% market share, while Asia Pacific leads the global market with over 38% share, supported by extensive 5G infrastructure investments in China, India, Japan, and emerging Southeast Asian economies. The region's strong electronics manufacturing ecosystem and government-backed digital transformation initiatives continue to strengthen its leadership position.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33602

Market Segmentation Analysis

The 5G test equipment market is segmented by equipment type, frequency band, and end user. Signal and spectrum analyzers lead the market due to their critical role in signal validation, interference detection, and regulatory compliance. Vector signal generators also hold a significant share, while OTA (Over-the-Air) test equipment is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing adoption of massive MIMO and mmWave technologies.

By frequency band, Sub-6 GHz dominates the market owing to its wide coverage, strong indoor penetration, and extensive use in commercial 5G deployments. Meanwhile, mmWave testing equipment is witnessing rapid growth as demand rises for ultra-high-speed and low-latency applications such as autonomous vehicles, AR/VR, and smart factories.

Based on end users, network equipment manufacturers account for the largest market share due to extensive testing requirements for base stations, small cells, and network infrastructure. Test and measurement service providers are expected to grow the fastest, supported by increasing demand for outsourced testing, certification, and network validation services.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific leads the global 5G test equipment market, supported by large-scale 5G deployments, strong government initiatives, and growing telecom infrastructure investments in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

North America holds a significant market share due to advanced 5G adoption, strong regulatory standards, and the presence of leading test equipment manufacturers. Europe continues to grow steadily, driven by private 5G networks, regulatory harmonization, and increasing demand for interoperability and network slicing validation.

Emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also witnessing rising investments in 5G infrastructure, creating new growth opportunities for test equipment providers.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33602

Market Drivers

The rapid global rollout of 5G networks is a key growth driver for the market. Advanced technologies such as massive MIMO, beamforming, network slicing, and cloud-native architectures require comprehensive testing to ensure network performance, reliability, and compliance.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of Open RAN and private 5G networks is boosting demand for interoperability, security, and performance testing solutions across various industries.

Market Restraints

High capital investment requirements for advanced testing infrastructure remain a major challenge. Sophisticated equipment for mmWave, massive MIMO, and real-time network testing can be costly, limiting adoption among smaller organizations.

Rapid technological advancements and evolving 3GPP standards also create equipment obsolescence risks, forcing companies to invest continuously in upgrades and new testing platforms.

Market Opportunities

Network slicing validation is creating significant growth opportunities, as operators require specialized tools to ensure performance, reliability, and isolation across multiple virtual networks.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into testing platforms is another major opportunity, enabling automated testing, predictive analytics, and faster network deployment while improving overall testing efficiency.

Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the 5G test equipment market is characterized by technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and continuous product development. Leading companies are investing heavily in research and development to deliver advanced testing solutions capable of supporting evolving wireless technologies and emerging network architectures.

Key Players Operating in the Market

• Keysight Technologies

• Spirent Communications

• Tektronix, Inc.

• Anritsu Corporation

• LitePoint

• MACOM Technology Solutions

• Viavi Solutions

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Teradyne, Inc.

• National Instruments Corporation

• GL Communications Inc.

• Exfo Inc.

Recent Developments

In November 2025, Keysight Technologies successfully validated the industry's first PTCRB 5G NR non-terrestrial network test cases under 3GPP Release 17, enabling more efficient certification of satellite-enabled 5G devices and supporting the convergence of terrestrial and satellite communication networks.

In July 2025, Anritsu Corporation introduced new software enhancements for its MT8000A Radio Communication Test Station, enabling evaluation of advanced 5G Release 17 features including 1024QAM downlink and Tx Switching 2Tx-to-2Tx uplink capabilities for next-generation devices.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33602

Conclusion

The global 5G test equipment market is entering a period of sustained growth driven by expanding 5G infrastructure deployments, increasing adoption of Open RAN architectures, growing private network implementations, and rising demand for advanced wireless connectivity solutions. As telecommunications networks become increasingly complex, the need for accurate testing, validation, and performance monitoring will continue to intensify. Asia Pacific remains the dominant regional market, while North America continues to lead in technological innovation and advanced testing capabilities. Emerging opportunities in network slicing validation, AI-powered testing automation, and mmWave deployment are expected to create new revenue streams for industry participants. With continuous investments in next-generation communication technologies, the 5G test equipment market is well-positioned to play a critical role in enabling reliable, secure, and high-performance wireless ecosystems worldwide.

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