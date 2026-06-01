Cherry Hill Volkswagen Expands New & Pre-Owned Volkswagen Inventory to Better Serve Local Drivers

Cherry Hill Volkswagen expands its inventory of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles to offer more choices for New Jersey drivers.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cherry Hill Volkswagen , located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is expanding its selection of new and pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles to better serve drivers across New Jersey. The dealership continues to provide access to popular Volkswagen models along with a customer-focused shopping experience designed to make finding the right vehicle simple, convenient, and efficient. Its growing inventory reflects the dealership’s commitment to meeting a wide range of driving needs and budgets.With a broader inventory of new , pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles, Cherry Hill Volkswagen offers more choices for local drivers seeking quality, value, and flexibility. Certified pre-owned models include benefits such as a 100+ point inspection, warranty protection, and roadside assistance, while shoppers can also explore financing options, trade-in opportunities, and current lease offers through the dealership. This expanded selection helps drivers shop confidently for sedans, SUVs, and other Volkswagen models in one convenient location.In addition to inventory growth, Cherry Hill Volkswagen stands out for its ongoing support after the sale through expert automotive service and maintenance. The dealership’s trained technicians provide timely care for both new and pre-owned vehicles, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable automotive destination in South Jersey. By combining inventory variety, financing support, and dedicated service, they remain focused on delivering long-term value to local customers.For more information about Volkswagen dealership services, please contact their leasing office at (856) 438-7728.About Cherry Hill Volkswagen: Cherry Hill Volkswagen is a Volkswagen dealership in New Jersey, offering new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles; lease and finance solutions; and professional automotive service for drivers throughout the surrounding area.Company name: Cherry Hill VolkswagenAddress: 2261 NJ-70,City: Cherry HillState: New JerseyZip code: 08002Phone number: (856) 438-7728

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