RevaTerra Joins New York Tech Week Amid Rising Demand for Energy Infrastructure

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RevaTerra co-founders join New York Tech Week as demand grows for scalable renewable bioenergy solutions for industrial infrastructure.

We’re excited to bring RevaTerra’s bioenergy story to New York Tech Week as the market looks for new ways to power growth, industry, and infrastructure.” — Jude Davies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company, today announced that its co-founders will attend New York Tech Week – a week-long, citywide tech festival from June 1-7, 2026, that brings together founders, investors, operators, and tech professionals for networking, learning, and community building across Manhattan and Brooklyn.New York Tech Week features more than 1,000 events across the city, including industry panels, networking events, private gatherings, investor sessions, and founder-focused programming. The week attracts attendance from entrepreneurs, investors, operators, and business leaders from across the technology and innovation ecosystem.As demand for computing power and industrial energy continues to accelerate globally, the need for reliable, scalable, and dispatchable energy solutions is becoming increasingly important. RevaTerra is developing advanced bioenergy technologies designed to transform abundant forestry and agricultural residuals into renewable bio-coal solutions for industrial and infrastructure applications.“We’re looking forward to participating in New York Tech Week and connecting with founders, investors, and industry leaders across the broader technology and infrastructure ecosystem,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “For RevaTerra, this comes at an exciting time as we continue strengthening our technology platform, expanding industry engagement, and building relationships across strategic and commercial sectors.”“RevaTerra’s platform combines advanced material science, intelligent optimization technologies, and bioenergy innovation to produce high-performance renewable fuels,” said Joe Napier, CTO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “We believe the market is moving toward energy solutions that can integrate within existing infrastructure while helping address growing industrial and energy demands. That’s where we see a significant opportunity for advanced bioenergy technologies like ours.”About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

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