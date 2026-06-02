Bee Smith & Chris Chitsey Team Up For Highly Anticipated New Country Duet, 'SUMMER BEFORE THE FALL'

Bee Smith Profile Bee Smith Peace Sign Marriott Cancun Welcomes Bee & Chris for Video Shoot

There is an excitement building around this song. Bringing it to life with Chris made it even more meaningful. The moment I heard his voice, I knew he was the perfect fit.” — Bee Smith

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning UK Country Artist Bee Smith (Multiple Josie Award Nominee & ISSA Songwriter of the Year) is extremely proud to announce the release of her highly anticipated new duet single, “Summer Before The Fall,” a heartfelt collaboration featuring American country music powerhouse (with 11 chart-topping hits), Chris Chitsey , via Clinetel Nashville Records, with distribution by SONY/Orchard.Blending transatlantic country influences with rich, emotive storytelling, “Summer Before The Fall” is poised to become the “Song of the Summer!” The single showcases Bee Smith’s gift for heartfelt narrative and soulful, expressive vocals alongside Chitsey’s seasoned, chart-topping presence, resulting in a powerful and authentic collaboration that resonates with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.When lifelong friendship begins to blur into something more, the stakes become higher than either heart is prepared to admit. That emotional crossroads serves as the foundation for "Summer Before The Fall.” Spanning the Atlantic but united by a shared passion for authentic storytelling, Smith and Chitsey deliver a deeply relatable performance that captures the fragile space between friendship and romance. Written with cinematic honesty and wrapped in rich contemporary country production, "Summer Before The Fall" explores the uncertainty, hope, and vulnerability that come with risking everything for the possibility of true love.The song follows two lifelong friends as they wrestle with a question that has lingered beneath the surface for years: Is what they've always had enough, or are they willing to risk losing it all for something greater? With poignant lyrics such as "We could make a mess of this, or we could have it all" and "Let's say we look back on this as the summer before the fall," the duet paints a vivid portrait of two hearts standing at the edge of a life-changing decision.“There is an excitement building around this song,” says Smith. “Bringing it to life with Chris made it even more meaningful. The moment I heard his voice, I knew he was the perfect fit. I feel incredibly fortunate to have Chris and such an exceptional group of musicians contributing to this record.”The collaboration marks a rare transatlantic pairing between two artists whose musical roots were shaped thousands of miles apart but whose artistic chemistry feels effortless. Chitsey's unmistakable Texas-bred country authenticity blends seamlessly with Smith's soulful UK country sensibilities, creating a performance that transcends geography and speaks directly to the universal language of love and connection.Chris Chitsey, a veteran country music staple with a career spanning decades and boasting 11 #1 worldwide singles adds, “This song captures a moment everyone can relate to… that space between friendship and something more. Recording this duet with Bee was something extremely special for me and one of the highlights of my career. Her songwriting, voice and delivery bring an honesty that makes the story really come to life.”Produced by acclaimed Nashville hitmaker, D. Scott Miller, “Summer Before The Fall” delivers a modern, yet timeless country sound and showcases lush instrumentation, soaring harmonies and emotionally charged performances from both artists. The track features some of Nashville’s most elite session players, whose credits include recordings with Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. The result is a timeless country duet that feels equally at home on contemporary country playlists and classic country radio.Bee Smith is one of the UK’s emerging voices in contemporary country music. Known for her authentic songwriting, soulful vocals and emotionally resonant performances, Smith has developed a growing international audience through her unique blend of modern country influences and timeless storytelling. Her collaboration with Chitsey on "Summer Before The Fall" introduces her artistry to an even broader global audience while showcasing the increasing international reach of country music.Adding even more excitement to an already remarkable year, Smith recently returned from Cancun, Mexico, where she spent a week filming the highly anticipated music video for her upcoming duet, "Summer Before The Fall," alongside American country music veteran, Chris Chitsey. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, luxury yachts, and stunning Caribbean sunsets, the video perfectly captures the song's heartfelt story of friendship, possibility, and romance. The unforgettable international shoot brought the song to life in spectacular fashion, creating a visual experience as captivating as the music itself and further showcasing Smith's rising presence on the global country music stage.Smith continues her remarkable ascent on the international music scene, earning an impressive collection of industry accolades and nominations that underscore her growing impact as both an artist and songwriter. Smith was crowned the 2025 ISSA Songwriter of the Year and earned finalist honors for ISSA Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, and Emerging Artist of the Year. Her momentum carried into the prestigious 2025 Josie Music Awards, where she secured official nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and the coveted Female Choice Award. Further cementing her status as one of country music's most promising new voices, Smith was also recognized as an official nominee for the 2025 Elite Music Awards Breakout Artist of the Year. Adding to her growing list of achievements, Smith was named a Top 10 Finalist in both the 2025 and 2026 World Songwriting Awards for three of her previous singles, highlighting her exceptional talent for crafting songs that resonate with audiences around the globe.As country music continues its global expansion, "Summer Before The Fall" solidifies Smith’s status as an artist to watch in 2026 and stands as a testament to the genre's ability to unite artists and audiences across borders, proving that great songs and great stories know no boundaries. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

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