AMMWEC President Dr. Anila Ali Leads Historic First-Ever Muslim Delegation in New York's Israel Day Parade

As Mayor Mamdani Boycotts the Parade, Muslims for Israel Make History on Fifth Ave

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic first for one of New York City's most prominent public celebrations, AMMWEC’s Anila Ali led the first-ever Muslim delegation to march in the Israel Day Parade on Sunday.Marching proudly down Fifth Avenue under the banner "Muslims For Israel," the delegation made history at one of the world's largest pro-Israel gatherings, demonstrating that support for peace, coexistence, and interfaith solidarity can transcend political divisions and longstanding stereotypes.The historic march took place amid an equally unprecedented political backdrop. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined to attend the parade, becoming the first New York City mayor in decades to skip the event. While political leaders debated from afar, Muslim Americans stepped forward, publicly and proudly, to walk alongside their Jewish neighbors and allies.As thousands lined Fifth Avenue waving American and Israeli flags, the sight of Muslim men and women marching under a banner of friendship and solidarity drew applause, curiosity, and admiration from spectators and participants alike."This is more than a parade," said Dr. Ali. "It is a declaration that the forces of peace are stronger than the forces of hate. We are proud Muslims, proud Americans, and proud believers in the Abrahamic bond that connects Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Our faith teaches us to build bridges, not walls."The delegation included representatives from AMMWEC, Muslim Israel Dialogue, Abraham PRC, Muslim Women Speakers, and the Global Youth Unity Project. Together, they carried a message that coexistence shouldn’t be compromised in NYC irrespective of the geopolitics abroad.Ammwec was among the first Muslim groups in America to publicly support the Abraham Accords, viewing them as a historic opportunity to promote reconciliation, economic cooperation, and regional stability."The extremists want the world to believe that Muslims and Jews are destined to be enemies," Dr. Ali said. "Today, on Fifth Avenue, we rejected that narrative. We chose friendship. We chose peace. We stand with our Abrahamic cousins even if the NY’s new political leadership refuses to defend them."The annual Israel Day Parade attracted tens of thousands of participants under this year's theme, "Proud Americans, Proud Zionists." Amid a sea of blue-and-white flags, marching bands, and community organizations, the AMMWEC delegation emerged as one of the day's most powerful symbols of unity.The group reflected the diversity of moderate muslims marching alongside Jews, Christians, Latino Americans, women leaders, students, and interfaith advocates. Particularly notable was the strong participation of New York's Bangladeshi-American community.Sheikh Musa Drammeh of Muslims-Israel Dialogue said, “New Yorkers from all stripes reaffirm the unbreakable bond between New York and Israel today on fifth Ave.”For many observers, the image of Muslims carrying Israeli and American flags together on Fifth Avenue represented a powerful reminder that peace is built not by governments alone, but by courageous citizens willing to reach across divides.At a time when polarization dominates headlines and conflict dominates conversations, the historic participation of Muslims For Israel offered a different vision that binds mutual respect, and the belief that the children of Abraham can walk forward together.About AMMWECThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a U.S.-based organization dedicated to advancing women's empowerment, religious freedom, interfaith cooperation, and peaceful coexistence. Through education, advocacy, and public engagement, AMMWEC works to counter extremism, defend human rights, and strengthen relationships among diverse faith and ethnic communities.Media ContactAmerican Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)Email: info@ammwec.orgWebsite: www.ammwec.org

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