Bhaya Soul Redefines Luxury Cruising on Halong Bay – Privacy, Stillness and Wellness

Bhaya Soul launches Vietnam's first wellness cruise on UNESCO Halong Bay, offering 20 boutique suites, mindful travel and curated spa therapies.

Bhaya Soul was conceived as a floating sanctuary – a place where the rhythm of the sea and carefully considered wellness programming offer genuine restoration.” — Tran Thanh Nam, CEO

HANOI, VIETNAM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bhaya Cruises , one of Vietnam's most respected luxury cruise operators, has introduced Bhaya Soul to the waters of Halong Bay - a boutique vessel purpose-built around the principles of wellness, slow travel, and mindful exploration. The cruise marks a significant milestone for Vietnam's tourism industry, as the country's first dedicated wellness cruise operating on a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sailing across both Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay, Bhaya Soul accommodates just 40 guests across 20 meticulously designed suites, creating an atmosphere of rare intimacy rarely found in the region.Halong Bay's cruise market has evolved rapidly in recent years, with several operators introducing large super yachts and entertainment-focused vessels catering to guests seeking nightlife, live performances, and high-volume social experiences. Bhaya Soul occupies a deliberate counterpoint to this direction. With capacity capped at 40 guests, a quiet-cruising operational philosophy, and itineraries routed away from the bay's busiest corridors, the vessel is designed for travelers who come to Halong Bay to be present in it — not distracted from it. Hidden lagoons, secluded anchorages, and the unhurried rhythms of Lan Ha Bay form the backdrop to each voyage."We saw a real and growing desire among our guests for something beyond a conventional cruise," said a spokesperson for Bhaya Cruises. "Bhaya Soul was conceived as a floating sanctuary - a place where the rhythm of the sea, the stillness of the bay, and carefully considered wellness programming come together to offer genuine restoration. It is not simply a cruise with a spa. It is a fundamentally different way of experiencing one of the world's most extraordinary landscapes."The vessel presents four suite categories - Signature, Symphony, Horizon, and Soul Legacy - ranging from 30 square metres (323 square feet) to an expansive 80 square metres (861 square feet). Each suite features a private balcony or terrace, ocean-view bathtub, and premium VIP amenities. The flagship Soul Legacy Suite, located at the bow of the upper deck, offers a wraparound private terrace and all suite guests benefit from a dedicated personal host throughout their voyage. Interiors draw on three design themes - Asian Scenery, Nature's Symphony, and Quiet Harmony - blending Vietnamese cultural heritage with contemporary elegance and eco-conscious materials.Wellness programming is woven into every aspect of the voyage rather than confined to a designated spa hour. Included in all cruise packages are a complimentary herbal foot ritual and 40-minute wellness treatment, guided sleep meditation sessions under the open sky, sunrise mindful walking through the ancient limestone formations of Tien Ong Cave, access to an all-season swimming pool, and the sundesk on the terrace deck. The Soul Sanctuary programme, available on selected departures, extends this offering with Vietnamese cultural workshops, artistic sessions, and structured mindfulness retreats. Dining on board follows a philosophy of nourishment and presence, with Vietnamese culinary heritage reinterpreted through refined techniques and the freshest seasonal ingredients sourced from local producers.The vessel sails itineraries of two, three, and five days, with options ranging from an introductory overnight aboard the halong bay luxury cruise to an extended five-day journey encompassing Hanoi, Halong Bay, and Hoi An in partnership with Fairmont Hanoi and Namia River Retreat. The three-day signature package includes a complimentary Hanoi culinary tour for departures through July 2026, subject to availability. A dedicated yoga cruise retreat

Bhaya Soul – Vietnam's First Wellness Cruise on Halong Bay

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